Study of French postmen's testicles wins international science prize

<p>The annual awards celebrate the slightly lighter end of science by honouring studies and experiments that 'first makes people laugh, then make them think'.</p><p>And one of the winners this year was Roger Mieusset and Bourras Bengoudifa from the University of Toulouse.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">This year's <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IgNobel?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IgNobel</a> Prize in Anatomy: Roger Mieusset and Bourras Bengoudifa, for measuring scrotal temperature asymmetry in naked and clothed postmen in France. *emoji redacted by the NSFW Indicator*</p>— Improbable Research (@improbresearch) <a href="https://twitter.com/improbresearch/status/1172275796234448898?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 12, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><p>Roger Mieusset is a fertility specialist who has done a lot of important work, but his Ig Nobel award was for a slightly more bizarre endeavour.</p><p>He and his colleague Bourras Bengoudifa conducted an experiment that involved taping themometres to the testicles of a bevvy of French postmen, in order to find out if the testicles were both the same temperature.</p><p>Their research showed that on average, the left one is slightly warmer, but only if a man is wearing clothes.</p><p>The experiment outline did not explain why postmen were considered the perfect subjects for testing, but added that a follow-up experiment tested the temperatures of the testicles of 11 bus drivers.</p><p>Testicle temperature can have an impact of fertility as prolonged very high or very low temperatures can damage the quality of a man's sperm, so it's possible that the Toulouse experiment may yet contribute to helping couples with fertility problems.</p><p>Among the other experiments honoured at the ceremony in the US were studied into saliva production, the process of scratching an itch and whether pizzas prevent an early death.</p>