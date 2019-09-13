Knife attacker badly damages artwork at Paris' Pompidiou Centre

<p>The work, "Peinture [Manifestation 3]", suffered "serious deliberate damage" in Thursday afternoon's attack by the man, the museum said in a statement.</p><p>It said that a museum attendant alerted security, and video cameras allowed the rapid finding of the suspect. "He made no claim (over the attack) and was handed over to the police," it said.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1568383782_000-mp9di.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /><i>Artist Daniel Buren, 81. Photo: AFP</i></p><p>An investigation has been opened by the judicial authorities after the museum filed a complaint to police.</p><p>The artist, 81, has been informed of the incident and the work itself transferred to the stores of the Pompidou Centre to estimate the damage and restoration needed.</p><p>It will be replaced on public display by another work from the artist.</p><p>The Pompidou Centre said it understood the suspect was no longer in detention and had been transferred to a psychiatric unit.</p><p>"Peinture [Manifestation 3]" was created by Buren in 1967 and shows red and white stripes. It was purchased for the museum's collection in 1986.</p><p>Buren is perhaps best known for the succession of black-and-white columns he inlaid into the inner courtyard of the Palais Royal complex in central Paris in a hugely controversial installation that opened in 1986.</p><p>The damage to the work comes just over a week after a stencilled work by the elusive British street artist Banksy was stolen from outside the Pompidou Centre.</p><p>The Pompidou, which houses Europe's biggest collection of contemporary art but does not own the Banksy work, filed a police complaint for destruction of property.</p>