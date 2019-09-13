IN PICTURES: How a Paris transport workers strike provoked travel chaos

All the unions on Paris' RATP public transport are taking strike action in a coordinated protest over plans for pension reform.

Ten of the city's 16 Metro lines are not running at all, while services are badly disrupted on tram, bus and some RER suburban train services.

AFP

The services that are running are extremely busy as thousands of commuters try to get to work, and there is also very high demand for the city's bike sharing and dockless scooter services.

The one-day walkout has been sparked by French president Emmanuel Macron's plans to reform France's highly complicated pension system and standardise pension regimes.

This has provoked fury from unions, particularly in the transport sector where employees benefit from specific pension regimes that allow certain types of workers to retire on a full pension at the age of 55.

Not easy getting on one of the few Paris Metro services this morning. Line 7 trains rammed. A few tourists on platform who had no idea strike was on. They soon realised walking is the best option if possible.#Parisstrike #greveratp pic.twitter.com/A00W4hHFSw — The Local France (@TheLocalFrance) September 13, 2019

Unions say these generous arrangements are recompense for relatively low levels of pay, anti-social hours and shift work and exposure to pollution and chemicals in the course of their work.

While some Parisians shared pictures of horribly overcrowded trains and massive queues, others had snapped the eerily deserted stations where the lines were closed altogether.

Buses in Paris like the Metro trains are packed to the rafters this morning. You will struggle to get on. We fully recommend walking everyone.m, if you can. It's set to be a beautiful day too.#greveratp #parisstrike pic.twitter.com/iKxVtRNXWo — The Local France (@TheLocalFrance) September 13, 2019

And while there was frustration among commuters, many also expressed solidarity with the strikers in their efforts to protect pension rights for workers.

Malika, a teacher studying how she can get across Paris to work this morning before Metro stops. "They have a right to strike of course. I support them. But it's a mess for everyone else", she said. #greveratp #parisstrike pic.twitter.com/dOMtWCYEg5 — The Local France (@TheLocalFrance) September 13, 2019

But there was frustration at prices being charged by Uber - where prices are linked to demand.

