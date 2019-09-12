France's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Google will pay €945 million to settle tax dispute in French courts

AFP
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
12 September 2019
17:55 CEST+02:00
technology

Share this article

Google will pay €945 million to settle tax dispute in French courts
Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
12 September 2019
17:55 CEST+02:00
US internet giant Google has agreed a settlement totalling €945 million to settle a tax dispute in France under an agreement announced in court on Thursday.

The company will pay a €500-million fine for tax evasion, as well as a further €465 million to settle claims with French tax authorities.

In a statement, Google confirmed the settlement and hailed the fact it had put an end to fiscal differences that it had had with France for numerous years.

French Justice Minister Nicole Belloubet and Budget Minister Gerald Darmanin welcomed the "definitive settling" of all the contentious issues, adding in a statement that the outcome was the result of two years of intense work by the French authorities.

"This outcome is good news for the public finances and fiscal fairness in France," their statement said.

Belloubet said the settlement showed that the French authorities have the tools to ensure an equitable tax system.

"It is a historic settlement both for our public finances and because it marks the end of an era," Darmanin said. "By normalising Google's situation in France, (the settlement) responds to our citizens' demands for fiscal fairness," he said.

The settlement comes as France, as well as European allies, seek to find common ground with the United States in a long-running dispute over the taxation of digital giants.

French President Emmanuel Macron said alongside US President Donald Trump at the G7 summit in August that leaders had reached an agreement on the taxation of tech giants, though the precise details remain to be worked out.

 
technology
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. Brexit: France to launch new website for British people to apply for carte de séjour
  2. 'Black Friday' warning over major strikes on Paris Metro and bus networks
  3. Frenchman who died during sex on a business trip was victim of 'workplace accident', court rules
  4. This is why almost half of the French find tourists annoying
  5. Metro chaos: What you need to know about Paris public transport strikes on Friday

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

More news

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

09/09
Live your adventure to the fullest- English Coaching
03/09
French Lessons Paris and Online
31/08
Christmas floral decorations weekend / Day workshop
31/08
Floral decorating retreat weekend/day
31/08
Unique floral decorating weekend/Day
20/08
Studette Needed In Paris
View all notices
Post a new notice