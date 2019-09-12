Fat mornings and whipping cats: 10 idioms to help you sound more French

<p><strong>1. "Faire la grasse matinée"</strong></p><p>This lovely expression literally means<i> to do the fat morning</i>, but it's got nothing to do with croissants. It actually means <strong><i>to sleep in</i></strong>. If you really want to sound like a local, you can shorten it to<i> faire la grasse mat'.</i></p><p>Example: <i>Je suis allé à un concert hier soir, alors aujourd'hui j'ai fait la grasse matinée - </i>I went to a concert last night so today I had a lie in</p><p><strong>2. "Casser du sucre sur le dos de quelqu'un" </strong></p><p>Your ears should prick up if you hear this in your office. Literally, <i>to break sugar on someone's back, </i>this one actually means<i> <strong>gossiping about someone behind their back</strong></i>.</p><p>Example: <i>Lucie n'a pas arrêté de casser du sucre sur le dos de Margaux. Je pense qu'elle la déteste! - </i>Lucy has not stopped gossiping about Margaux behind her back. I think she really hates her!</p><p><b>3. "Coûter les yeux de la tête"</b></p><p>You might be able to guess this one. Whereas in English, you might say something <i><strong>cost you an arm and a leg</strong></i> if it was really expensive, the equivalent in French is to <i>cost the eyes of the head</i>.</p><p>Example:<i> Sa nouvelle voiture l'a coûté les yeux de la tête! - </i>Her new car cost her an arm and a leg</p><p><strong>READ ALSO <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190805/the-nine-french-words-you-need-to-be-very-very-careful-when-pronouncing">The nine French phrases you need to be very, very careful when pronouncing</a></strong></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1568289045_000-1k70ju.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 351px;" /><i>This brand new Lamborghini will cost you the eyes of your head. Photo: AFP </i></p><p><strong>4. "Avoir d'autres chats à fouetter"</strong></p><p>Animal lovers, don't be alarmed. Although this expression literally means<i> to have other cats to whip</i>, it translates as <strong><i>to have better things to do/ to have other fish to fry</i></strong>.</p><p>Example: <i>Il m'a invité au cinema, mais j'ai d'autres chats à fouetter. - </i>He invited me to the cinema, but I have other things to do</p><p><strong>5. "Appeler un chat un chat"</strong></p><p>Sticking with the cat theme, this one literally translates as <i>to call a cat a cat, </i>but it's equivalent in English is <strong><i>to call a spade a spade</i></strong>, i.e to say it like it is.</p><p>Example: <i>Soyons suffisamment honnêtes pour appeler un chat un chat - </i>Let's be honest enough say it like it is</p><p><strong>6. "Transpire comme un boeuf" </strong></p><p>This one is useful in a heatwave. You don't <strong><i>sweat like a pig </i></strong>in French, you sweat like a bullock. </p><p>Example: <i>Je transpirais comme un boeuf pendant la canicule -</i> I was sweating like a pig during the heatwave.</p><p><strong>7. "S'occuper de ses oignons" </strong></p><p>Onions are a big deal in France, but while this one translates literally as <i>to take care of one's onions</i>, it actually means <i><strong>to mind one's own business</strong></i>.</p><p>Example:<i> Je n'ai pas besoin de tes conseils, occupe-toi de tes oignons! - </i>I don't need your advice, mind your own business!</p><p><strong>8. "Avoir la moutarde qui monte au nez"</strong></p><p>This literally means <i>to have mustard going up your nose,</i> but it's got nothing to do with messy eaters. It translates as<i> <strong>to lose your temper/ to be angry</strong>.</i></p><p>Example: <i>Il ne faudrait pas que la moutarde te monte au nez! - </i>We should not lose our tempers</p><p><strong>READ ALSO <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190618/the-very-best-nine-french-insults-use-only-if-youre-very-very-cross">The nine best French insults (for use when you're very, very cross)</a></strong></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1568288250_000-par7485472.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 421px;" /><i>Does the one on the right look sweaty to you? Photo: AFP</i></p><p><strong>9. "Mettre son grain de sel"</strong></p><p>Whereas English speakers might use the American phrase <strong><i>to give one's two cents </i></strong>or maybe<strong><i> </i>give your two penn'orth</strong><i> </i>meaning<i> to</i> <i>offer an unsolicited opinion</i>,<i> </i>in French you <i>put one's grain of salt.</i> Beware! It's not the same as the English phrase <i>to take something with a pinch of salt </i>meaning to apply a little healthy skepticism to a situation. In French that would be <i>prendre (quelque chose) avec des pincettes </i>or to take it with tweezers.</p><p>Example: <i>Paul m'énerve. Il met toujours son grain de sel - </i>Paul pisses me off, he's always giving his two cents.</p><p><strong>10. "Rester de marbre"</strong></p><p>This is a useful one for the cold-hearted. Literally <i>to stay marble, </i>it actually means <i><strong>to remain indifferent/ impassive</strong></i>.</p><p>Example:<i> Je suis resté de marbre malgré ses insultes - </i>I stayed calm despite the insults.</p><p>The majority of idioms that are used in English don't directly translate into French, try telling a French person that a particular thing is <i>pas ma tasse de thé</i> and you'll get a confused look (if you want to say that something isn't for you you'd be better using the phrase <i>c'est pas mon truc</i> - it's not my thing).</p><p>However there are some everyday saying or phrases that do translate exactly into French. </p><p><strong>"Se serrer la ceinture"</strong></p><p><i>To tighten one's belt, </i>meaning to spend less money.</p><p><strong>"Clair comme du cristal"</strong></p><p><i>Crystal clear</i></p><p><strong>"Prendre le taureau par les cornes"</strong></p><p><i>To take the bull by the horns</i></p>