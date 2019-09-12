Leonardo da Vinci's mechanical lion is now on display in Paris

<p>The lion, which is two metres high and three metres long and made of wood with a metal mechanism, is a reconstruction based on a rudimentary sketch left by da Vinci.</p><p>The original automaton, long since lost, was designed by da Vinci on a commission from Pope Leo X to amuse French king Francois I.</p><p>Da Vinci, who died in May 1519, had a legendary obsession with the flight of birds and how understanding the mechanism could lead to the creation of a human flying machine.</p><p>The lion is on display at the Italian Cultural Institute in Paris.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190618/louvre-opens-bookings-for-blockbuster-da-vinci-show">Louvre opens bookings or blockbuster Da Vinci show</a></strong></p>