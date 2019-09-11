'Let's add brexit to French language to mean terrible mess' says leading intellectual

<p>Bernard Pivot, a writer and host of many cultural TV programmes in France has made the suggestion to add brexit with a lower case b to the French language.</p><p>He tweeted: "I propose to introduce the word 'brexit' (without capital letters) in the French language. </p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="fr">Je propose de faire entrer le mot "brexit" ( sans majuscule ) dans la langue française. Il désignera un débat cacophonique et insoluble, une réunion foutoir, une assemblée bordélique. Ex:l'assemblée des copropriétaires s'est achevée en brexit.</p>— bernard pivot (@bernardpivot1) <a href="https://twitter.com/bernardpivot1/status/1171651030444118016?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 11, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><p>"It will designate a loud and insoluble debate, a messy meeting or a messy assembly. Eg 'the meeting of co-owners ended in brexit."</p><p>The suggestion from Pivot, who also chairs the Prix Goncourt literary prize, was largely met with enthusiasm by his followers with many branding it a "great idea".</p><p>Many also referred to a joke made by former Europe Minister Natalie Loiseau, who said she had <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190318/frances-europe-minister-names-her-cat-brexit-because-he-is-reluctant-to-leave">named her cat Brexit</a> because he made a fuss about leaving but was then reluctant to go.</p><p>She later confirmed that her remarks were only a joke and she does not in fact own a cat, saying "one needs a certain sense of humour" to deal with Brexit.</p>