'Let's add brexit to French language to mean terrible mess' says leading intellectual

11 September 2019
13:04 CEST+02:00
brexit

'Let's add brexit to French language to mean terrible mess' says leading intellectual
Writer and literary judge Bernard Pivot. Photo: AFP
11 September 2019
13:04 CEST+02:00
One of France's leading intellectuals has proposing adding the word 'brexit' to the French language - as a synonym for a terrible mess.

Bernard Pivot, a writer and host of many cultural TV programmes in France has made the suggestion to add brexit with a lower case b to the French language.

He tweeted: "I propose to introduce the word 'brexit' (without capital letters) in the French language. 

 

"It will designate a loud and insoluble debate, a messy meeting or a messy assembly. Eg 'the meeting of co-owners ended in brexit."

The suggestion from Pivot, who also chairs the Prix Goncourt literary prize, was largely met with enthusiasm by his followers with many branding it a "great idea".

Many also referred to a joke made by former Europe Minister Natalie Loiseau, who said she had named her cat Brexit because he made a fuss about leaving but was then reluctant to go.

She later confirmed that her remarks were only a joke and she does not in fact own a cat, saying "one needs a certain sense of humour" to deal with Brexit.

 

 
brexit
