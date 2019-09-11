'Let's add brexit to French language to mean terrible mess' says leading intellectual

Bernard Pivot, a writer and host of many cultural TV programmes in France has made the suggestion to add brexit with a lower case b to the French language.

He tweeted: "I propose to introduce the word 'brexit' (without capital letters) in the French language.

Je propose de faire entrer le mot "brexit" ( sans majuscule ) dans la langue française. Il désignera un débat cacophonique et insoluble, une réunion foutoir, une assemblée bordélique. Ex:

l'assemblée des copropriétaires s'est achevée en brexit. — bernard pivot (@bernardpivot1) September 11, 2019

"It will designate a loud and insoluble debate, a messy meeting or a messy assembly. Eg 'the meeting of co-owners ended in brexit."

The suggestion from Pivot, who also chairs the Prix Goncourt literary prize, was largely met with enthusiasm by his followers with many branding it a "great idea".

Many also referred to a joke made by former Europe Minister Natalie Loiseau, who said she had named her cat Brexit because he made a fuss about leaving but was then reluctant to go.

She later confirmed that her remarks were only a joke and she does not in fact own a cat, saying "one needs a certain sense of humour" to deal with Brexit.