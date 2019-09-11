France's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Boss of GE in France being investigated over Macron links

AFP
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
11 September 2019
09:24 CEST+02:00

Share this article

Boss of GE in France being investigated over Macron links
GE headquarters in Belfort, northern France. Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
11 September 2019
09:24 CEST+02:00
The head of General Electric in France is being investigated for conflict of interest over his past as an aide to President Emmanuel Macron when the latter was economy minister, French judicial sources said.

The investigation into Hugh Bailey relates to his work for Macron when the then economy minister was responsible for approving a takeover in 2014 by the US company of the energy assets of France's Alstom.

The probe was triggered by a complaint from opposition MP Delphine Batho who accused Bailey of having a conflict of interest after his appointment as general manager of GE France in April this year.

GE on Tuesday dismissed the allegations as "totally unfounded".

Bailey worked as an advisor for industrial affairs and export financing in the office of the economy minister between 2013 and 2016.

Between August 2014 and August 2016, he served under Macron.

In November 2017, he joined GE as director of public affairs before being promoted to general manager

Shortly afterwards, the US group announced plans to cut 1,050 jobs in France, mostly at a former Alstom factory in the eastern city of Belfort that makes gas turbines.

Alstom, a French industrial jewel that pioneered the high-speed TGV train, sold its energy business to GE in a deal that only received the backing of the French state - the biggest shareholder in Alstom - after GE pledged to create 1,000 jobs.

The vast majority of the promised jobs never materialised however, leading the French government in February to fine GE €50 milllion for falling far short of its target.

A French commission that monitors ethics in public office had already weighed in on Bailey's move to GE in November 2017.

In a ruling seen by AFP, the commission gave his employment by GE the thumbs-up on condition that he abstain from professional contact with his former economy minister colleagues for two years.

 
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. Brexit: France to launch new website for British people to apply for carte de séjour
  2. Thousands of passengers stranded after collapse of French airline
  3. The three big names that are promising to make shopping in France cheaper
  4. France rejects Brexit delay: 'We can't do this every three months'
  5. 'Yellow vest' protesters revive demonstrations across France

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

More news

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

09/09
Live your adventure to the fullest- English Coaching
03/09
French Lessons Paris and Online
31/08
Christmas floral decorations weekend / Day workshop
31/08
Floral decorating retreat weekend/day
31/08
Unique floral decorating weekend/Day
20/08
Studette Needed In Paris
View all notices
Post a new notice