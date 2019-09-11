Boss of GE in France being investigated over Macron links

<p>The investigation into Hugh Bailey relates to his work for Macron when the then economy minister was responsible for approving a takeover in 2014 by the US company of the energy assets of France's Alstom.</p><p>The probe was triggered by a complaint from opposition MP Delphine Batho who accused Bailey of having a conflict of interest after his appointment as general manager of GE France in April this year.</p><p>GE on Tuesday dismissed the allegations as "totally unfounded".</p><p>Bailey worked as an advisor for industrial affairs and export financing in the office of the economy minister between 2013 and 2016.</p><p>Between August 2014 and August 2016, he served under Macron.</p><p>In November 2017, he joined GE as director of public affairs before being promoted to general manager</p><p>Shortly afterwards, the US group announced plans to cut 1,050 jobs in France, mostly at a former Alstom factory in the eastern city of Belfort that makes gas turbines.</p><p>Alstom, a French industrial jewel that pioneered the high-speed TGV train, sold its energy business to GE in a deal that only received the backing of the French state - the biggest shareholder in Alstom - after GE pledged to create 1,000 jobs.</p><p>The vast majority of the promised jobs never materialised however, leading the French government in February to fine GE €50 milllion for falling far short of its target.</p><p>A French commission that monitors ethics in public office had already weighed in on Bailey's move to GE in November 2017.</p><p>In a ruling seen by AFP, the commission gave his employment by GE the thumbs-up on condition that he abstain from professional contact with his former economy minister colleagues for two years.</p>