'Black Friday' warning over strikes on Paris Metro and bus system

<p>All of the unions on the Paris transport network have declared that they will be taking strike action on Friday in a protest over plans to reform the pension system.</p><p>RATP, which runs the Paris Metro, bus and RER suburban train network, has advised people not to travel on Friday unless absolutely necessary.</p><p>The company will release full details of the disruption to services later on Wednesday, but is already warning that the disruption is likely to be severe.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190829/macrons-surprise-new-idea-for-reforming-the-french-pensions-system">Macron's surprise idea for reforming the French pensions system</a></strong></p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="fr">[Mouvement social] ⚠️ Trafic très fortement perturbé sur les réseaux <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RATP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RATP</a> vendredi 13 septembre. La RATP vous invite à limiter au maximum vos déplacements. Retrouvez toutes nos prévisions dès mercredi soir sur <a href="https://t.co/7OhMS4j8Sg">https://t.co/7OhMS4j8Sg</a>, nos réseaux sociaux et notre appli.</p>— Service client RATP (@ClientsRATP) <a href="https://twitter.com/ClientsRATP/status/1171353894150127617?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 10, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><p>It is believed that some Metro lines will be closed completely, while others will operate a very limited service.</p><p>The RER suburban trains and the bus system will also be affected.</p><p>The strike action is expected to be particularly severe because all the unions that have members among the transport workers - CGT, UNSA, CFE-CGC, Sud, Solidaire and FO - are coordinating their action.</p><p>At present the advice from RATP is: "There will be very severe disruption on the transport network on Friday, September 13th. RATP invites passenger to keep their travel to a minimum."</p><p>The strike is the first in a series of actions planned to protest against Emmanuel Macron's proposed reform of France's pensions system.</p><p>He wants to simplify the current system and standardise the pension regime, instead of the current system of 42 different regimes, and base retirement age on the number of years worked.</p><p>This will particularly affect transport workers, who at present enjoy a generous pension system and have certain exemptions for early retirement, such as Metro drives who can retire on full pensions at the age of 55.</p><p>Bertrand Hammache, General Secretary of CGT RATP union, told France 3: "The purpose of having a special [pension] regime is first of all to take into account the difficulty at work. The workers are confronted with night schedules, working in the underground and handling toxic products."</p><p>He added: "We have many more strike declarations than usual. We have Metro lines that will be interrupted during off-peak hours in particular. We have not seen such an important mobilization in a long time."</p><p><strong>READ ALSO <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190910/analysis-buckle-up-for-a-rocky-few-weeks-as-france-begins-to-reform-pensions">ANALYSIS: Buckle up for a rocky few weeks as France begins to reform pensions</a></strong></p>