France's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

French Expression of the Day: Sourire du plombier

The Local
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
10 September 2019
12:45 CEST+02:00
word

Share this article

French Expression of the Day: Sourire du plombier
The Local
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
10 September 2019
12:45 CEST+02:00
The cheery sounding phrase has nothing to do with a happy tradesman (or woman).

Why do I need to know sourire du plombier?

If ever you find yourself in a supermarket or Metro when someone bends down just that little bit too far and you get a vision that you would have preferred to live without, sourire du plombier is the phrase for you. 

What does it mean?

Sourire du plombier literally means ‘the plumber's smile’ but it also has a figurative meaning. It's that slightly embarrassing encounter between a customer and the beginning of their craftsman’s buttock and is the equivalent to the English phrase ‘builder’s bum’.  

It occurs when one person is leaning forward or squatting and the elastic has slightly gone in their trouser waistband. The French version is a little broader, however, and also refers to the sighting of underwear above trousers. In other words, almost every male teenager across the world is guilty of showing a sourire du plombier

Interestingly, a French company identified this style issue and created a line of boxer shorts specifically designed to hide your sourire

 

How is it pronounced?

Saw-reer do plawm-beeaye

Example

Si tu te penches encore plus, je verrai bien plus qu'un simple sourire du plombier. If you bend over any further, I’ll see a lot more than just a plumber’s smile.

For more French Expressions and French Words of the Day you can CLICK HERE to see our full list

 
 
word
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. Thousands of passengers stranded after collapse of French airline
  2. France rejects Brexit delay: 'We can't do this every three months'
  3. French President Macron backs international intervention in Amazon
  4. The three big names that are promising to make shopping in France cheaper
  5. 'Yellow vest' protesters revive demonstrations across France

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

More news

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

09/09
Live your adventure to the fullest- English Coaching
03/09
French Lessons Paris and Online
31/08
Christmas floral decorations weekend / Day workshop
31/08
Floral decorating retreat weekend/day
31/08
Unique floral decorating weekend/Day
20/08
Studette Needed In Paris
View all notices
Post a new notice