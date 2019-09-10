French Expression of the Day: Sourire du plombier

<p><strong>Why do I need to know<i> sourire du plombier</i>?</strong></p><p>If ever you find yourself in a supermarket or Metro when someone bends down just that little bit too far and you get a vision that you would have preferred to live without, <i>sourire du plombier</i> is the phrase for you. </p><p><strong>What does it mean?</strong></p><p><i>Sourire du plombier</i> literally means ‘the plumber's smile’ but it also has a figurative meaning. It's that slightly embarrassing encounter between a customer and the beginning of their craftsman’s buttock and is the equivalent to the English phrase ‘builder’s bum’. </p><p>It occurs when one person is leaning forward or squatting and the elastic has slightly gone in their trouser waistband. The French version is a little broader, however, and also refers to the sighting of underwear above trousers. In other words, almost every male teenager across the world is guilty of showing a <i>sourire du plombier</i>. </p><p>Interestingly, a French company identified this style issue and created a line of boxer shorts specifically designed to hide your <i>sourire</i>. </p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="fr">Un slip spécial raie apparente, à offrir à qui de droit!<a href="https://t.co/Hzo5qjRvqN">https://t.co/Hzo5qjRvqN</a></p>— Le sourire du plombier (@Sourireplombier) <a href="https://twitter.com/Sourireplombier/status/1144262608310145026?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 27, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><p><strong>How is it pronounced?</strong></p><p>Saw-reer do plawm-beeaye</p><p><strong>Example</strong></p><p><i>Si tu te penches encore plus, je verrai bien plus qu'un simple sourire du plombier.</i> If you bend over any further, I’ll see a lot more than just a plumber’s smile.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/tag/word">For more French Expressions and French Words of the Day you can CLICK HERE to see our full list</a></strong></p>