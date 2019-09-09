The three big names that are promising to make shopping in France cheaper

The three firms, one British, one Danish and one from Spain, are launching themselves on the French market, firmly targeting bargain hunters.

British firm B&M, also known as B&M Bargains, will open its first French store in the south west town of Castres on September 11th where it will sell a wide variety of homewares, DIY products, games and electrical items.

Supeco opened its first French store in Valenciennes on September 4th. Photo: AFP

The Danish chain Normal, meanwhile, has already opened its first stores in France, with three shops in Paris and the suburbs opening in August.

Both B&M, which started life in Cleveleys, Lancashire in 1978, and Normal are promising big discounts on some of the most popular items in France.

The grocery seller Superco is actually owned by the French supermarket giant Carrefour, but the company launched its discount operation - which offers both fresh products and canned goods in a warehouse-like setting - in Spain.

After seven years of successful operation in Spain, the company has decided to launch it on the French market.

The first Supeco opened in Valenciennes in northern France on September 4th and four new locations are planned by the end of the year.

"The appetite for discount is only increasing in France," consumer goods specialist Olivier Dauvers told BFMTV.

"Because the purchasing power of the French is increasing much less quickly than their willingness to buy.

"This is also revealed by the movement of the yellow vests. And in this society of frustration, consumers want to give the maximum value to every euro spent."

Tati's Barbès branch in Paris' 18th arrondissement. Photo: AFP

The iconic French brand Tati recently announced that it was closing all of its stores apart from the original Paris flagship in Barbès. Thirteen of the stores closed altogether while the rest were rebranded as the discount homewear label Gifi, which the company also owns.

France is one of the most expensive places to shop in Europe, with recent EU wide data showing that the average weekly food shop in France is 16.4 percent higher than the EU average, while the UK is seven percent lower.

In non food items France also showed some higher prices, with shoes and clothing coming out 10 percent higher than the EU average.

