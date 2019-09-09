Heatwaves in France claimed 1,500 lives this summer

<p>But that toll was significantly lower than the disastrous summer of 2003, when an estimated 15,000 people died during an August heatwave; despite temperatures being higher.</p><p>"We have 1,500 deaths recorded more than the average for these months, so that's 10 times fewer deaths than the 2003 heatwave," Buzyn told French radio.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1568010024_000-1j254z.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 471px;" /></p><p>This year's heatwaves hit France in June and July, with a new record temperature of 46C recorded in the south on June 28.</p><p>Dozens of towns across the country smashes records in July, with Paris recording a new high of 42.6C.</p><p>While the 2003 heatwave lasted 20 days in all, this year's lasted for 18, in two separate heatwaves, the second covering a large part of France, Buzyn added.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1568010041_000-1j25tw-1-.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /></p><p>The 2003 heatwave was the deadliest recorded in France, with the central and Paris regions hardest hit.</p><p>This time many local authorities enacted emergency heat plans.</p><p>In Paris city authorities offered cool rooms, water fountains and misters and free swimming sessions, as well as transport for the elderly and vulnerable.</p><p>Although temperatures dropped to normal seasonal levels in August and into September, much of the country is still in the grip of a drought which is having a catastrophic effect on agriculture.</p><p>Around a third of the country is still under <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190829/drought-in-france-one-third-of-the-country-is-now-in-a-crisis-situation">severe drought restrictions</a> which bans the use of water for anything other than essential use.</p><p>In some areas water is even banned for agricultural use and farmers and vineyard owners have warned of badly hit harvests.</p>