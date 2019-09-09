France's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

French parliament begins work on bill to ban 'gay conversion' therapy

The Local
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
9 September 2019
14:42 CEST+02:00
politics

Share this article

French parliament begins work on bill to ban 'gay conversion' therapy
The move has been largely welcomed by LGBT groups. Photo: AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
9 September 2019
14:42 CEST+02:00
The French parliament has begun working on a law that would ban gay 'conversion therapy'.

The French parliament is this week holding hearings on a draft law that it hopes will be submitted by early 2020.

The bill aims to outlaw the highly controversial practices that aim to 'cure' homosexuality.

The bill would outlaw any practice that alters the physical or mental health of a person, punishable with up to two years in prison and a €30,000 fine, according to France Inter.

The highly questionable therapies are widespread in the USA but are reportedly also on the rise in France, and activist groups have repeatedly sounded the alarm about harm being done to vulnerable young people by practitioners who claim they can 'reorientate' a person's sexuality.

In France these are primarily offered by either religious groups or doctors who offer anti anxiety therapies or medication as a 'cure'.

The bill is being jointly proposed by two French MPs - Laurence Vanceunebrock-Mialon of Emmanuel Macron's La Republique en Marche party and Bastien Lachaud from the far-left France Insoumise party.

The EU last year published a text calling on all its member states to ban the practice, which has been widely discredited by the medical establishment.

 
politics
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. 'Scum of garlic': When English translations of French menus go wrong
  2. What you need to know about PACS vs marriage in France
  3. French President Macron backs international intervention in Amazon
  4. France rejects Brexit delay: 'We can't do this every three months'
  5. 'Yellow vest' protesters revive demonstrations across France

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

More news

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

03/09
French Lessons Paris and Online
31/08
Christmas floral decorations weekend / Day workshop
31/08
Floral decorating retreat weekend/day
31/08
Unique floral decorating weekend/Day
20/08
Studette Needed In Paris
09/08
FOM after no deal Brexit
View all notices
Post a new notice