French model agent and friend of Jeffrey Epstein accused of rape

<p>In a letter sent to Paris Prosecutor Remi Heitz seen by AFP on Saturday, a 46-year-old Dutch woman says Jean-Luc Brunel drugged and raped her at his Paris appartment in the early 1990s, shortly after she turned 18.</p><p>French prosecutors opened an inquiry last month into suspected sex trafficking and alleged cases of rape and sexual abuse of women, including minors.</p><p>Brunel has emerged as a key figure in the scandal surrounding the US billionaire, who committed suicide in a New York jail last month.</p><p>Brunel has been accused in court documents of rape and of procuring young girls for Epstein, charges he has denied in the past.</p><p>But since Epstein's arrest in July - just as he returned from a trip to Paris, where he kept an apartment - Brunel, formerly a high-powered model scout, has not been heard from publicly.</p><p>In her letter, the former Dutch model said several girls lived in Brunel's apartment near the Champs-Elysees, where every day "rich businessmen were accompanied by very young girls."</p><p>"The events are beyond the statute of limitations, and my client knows this will not lead to charges against Mr Brunel," the woman's lawyer, Anne-Claire Le Jeune, told AFP.</p><p>"But she wanted to testify anyway, to help the inquiry move forward," she said.</p><p>It is also investigating claims that Epstein and others participated for years in a vast child sex-trafficking ring.</p><p>A French advocacy group for child sex abuse victims, Innocence En Danger (Innocence at Risk), has said 10 people had offered witness statements alleging sex crimes committed against minors in France.</p><p>According to the Parisian newspaper, Paris police last week questioned two other women who said they had been sexually assaulted by Brunel.</p><p>These alleged offences happened too long ago for prosecution.</p><p>Four years ago, Brunel was accused in a civil lawsuit of rape and procuring young girls for the US financier.</p><p>Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who filed the suit, accused Epstein of using her as a "sex slave". She said she had been forced to have sex with well-known politicians and businessmen, including Brunel.</p><p>She also alleged that Brunel would bring girls as young as 12 to the United States and pass them on to his friends, including Epstein. Brunel fiercely denied the allegations.</p>