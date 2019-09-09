France's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

France could ban pesticide spraying - but only within 5 metres of homes

The Local
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
9 September 2019
15:08 CEST+02:00
environmentglance

Share this article

France could ban pesticide spraying - but only within 5 metres of homes
Environmental campaigners say the measures do not go far enough. Photo: AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
9 September 2019
15:08 CEST+02:00
Farmers could be banned from spraying pesticides near homes - but only for a distance of five metres.

Green groups have rejected as "derisory" the proposals to ban the spraying of pesticides on vegetables within 5m of homes. For taller crops like cereals or fruit trees, the exclusion zone would be 10 metres.

A public consultation has been launched on proposals to restrict the spraying of pesticides, which would extend a ban already in place on the spraying of pesticides near 'vulnerable' places like schools, nurseries and retirement homes.

READ ALSO OPINION: Why the French wine industry could be seriously bad for our health

But for many the plan does not go far enough.

"Five or ten metres is absolutely not a distance that could significantly reduce the exposure of residents to pesticides," François Veillerette, director of the charity Générations Futures told France Info.

Yann Arthus-Bertrand, founder and president of the Good Planet Foundation, meanwhile, said he thought the proposal was "an April Fools joke".

France is the country with the highest use of pesticides in Europe, but among the public there has been increasing worry about the use of agricultural chemicals.

In north west France one local mayor banned the spraying of pesticides within 150 metres of homes and schools within his commune.

However Langouet mayor Daniel Cueff has found himself in court as his ban exceeds the authority of local mayors.

The government's three week consultation opened online on Monday and the resulting decree is scheduled to be published in January 2020.

 
environmentglance
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. 'Scum of garlic': When English translations of French menus go wrong
  2. What you need to know about PACS vs marriage in France
  3. French President Macron backs international intervention in Amazon
  4. France rejects Brexit delay: 'We can't do this every three months'
  5. 'Yellow vest' protesters revive demonstrations across France

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

More news

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

09/09
Live your adventure to the fullest- English Coaching
03/09
French Lessons Paris and Online
31/08
Christmas floral decorations weekend / Day workshop
31/08
Floral decorating retreat weekend/day
31/08
Unique floral decorating weekend/Day
20/08
Studette Needed In Paris
View all notices
Post a new notice