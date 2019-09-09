France's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Deadly disease has spread to olive trees in France

AFP
news@thelocal.com
9 September 2019
08:37 CEST+02:00
glance

Share this article

Deadly disease has spread to olive trees in France
The disease, which starves the plant of water, was first detected in Italy. Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.com
9 September 2019
08:37 CEST+02:00
France's agriculture ministry says the country has detected its first cases of a bacterium that has been devastating olive trees in Italy and elsewhere in the Mediterranean basin.

Two decorative olive trees in southern France, one in Antibes and the other in Menton, were found to be infected with Xylella fastidiosa.

Although the disease has been found on other plants in southern France and on the island of Corsica starting in 2015, it was the first time olive trees had been impacted by a threat that has no known cure, the ministry said.


There is no known cure and all trees within 5km will be chopped down to try and prevent the spread. Photo: AFP

It said the two trees would be destroyed in the coming days, and all other plants particularly vulnerable to the bacterium within a five-kilometre radius will be pulled up as well to try to prevent the bacterium's spread.

They were struck by the same "pauca" subspecies of Xylella fastidiosa that has devastated millions of euros' worth of ancient olive trees across Italy, the ministry added.

Xylella, which can be transmitted by insects or vehicles, quickly withers trees by blocking their ability to absorb water.

The only way to fight the spread of the disease, known as "olive tree leprosy", is to destroy diseased trees.

The European Commission describes Xylella as "one of the most dangerous plant bacteria worldwide, causing a variety of diseases, with huge economic impact for agriculture, public gardens and the environment."

Scientists say there is a real risk the disease will spread to the entire Mediterranean basin, where olive oil is a staple in the diet and vital to the economy.

 
glance
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. 'Scum of garlic': When English translations of French menus go wrong
  2. What you need to know about PACS vs marriage in France
  3. Who is the French serial killer due for release from jail?
  4. Can I apply for residency in France with an expired carte de séjour after Brexit?
  5. French Word of the Day: Roman-fleuve

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

More news

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

03/09
French Lessons Paris and Online
31/08
Christmas floral decorations weekend / Day workshop
31/08
Floral decorating retreat weekend/day
31/08
Unique floral decorating weekend/Day
20/08
Studette Needed In Paris
09/08
FOM after no deal Brexit
View all notices
Post a new notice