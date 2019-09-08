France hopes for better relations with new Italian government

<p>"This government appears more... determined to have positive relations with France, more open also to implementing shared migratory policies," Le Drian told French radio stations.</p><p>"We are ready to talk about it," he added.</p><p>Italy's new coalition between the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) and centre-left Democratic Party (PD) was sworn in last Thursday.</p><p>The former coalition between Matteo Salvini's far-right League party and the M5S headed by Luigi Di Maio was hostile to Paris in its 14 months in government.</p><p>Salvini accused French President Emmanuel Macron of showing "arrogance" and "hypocrisy" on immigration matters.</p><p>Le Drian said Sunday he has written to Di Maio, his new counterpart appointed last week. "I hope we will have more constructive relations with Italy," Le Drian said.</p><p>"Everyone sees there is a new deal, that we are no longer trading insults and posturing. We are willing to act together within the European Union," the French minister said.</p><p>Asked about the political fate of Salvini, who caused the collapse of the previous Italian government, Le Drian said: "There are times when some politicians, as we have seen with Mr. Salvini, see themselves as stronger than they are, and they make mistakes."</p><p>"I'm not sure (Salvini) will return to power", he added.</p>