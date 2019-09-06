New York exhibition for French artist Soulages, who paints entirely in black

<p>Twenty pieces of art, mostly recent works but also several masterpieces from Soulages's eight-decade career, are on view at the Levy Gorvy in Manhattan until October 26.</p><p>The oldest is from 1954 and the "painter of black" - still prolific at the age of 99 - made two pieces, which were completed last spring, specifically for the show.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1567751872_000-par7895204.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /><i>Pierre Soulages has been painting almost exclusively in black since the 1970s. Photo: AFP</i></p><p>The works are an extension of his "Outrenoir" (Beyond Black) style, which Soulages developed in the late 1970s when he took the radical decision to paint almost entirely in black.</p><p>Soulages, who was called "the world's greatest living artist" by former French president Francois Hollande, plays with light by painting in thick black lines.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1567751886_000-1k09fc.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 450px;" /><i>Gallery goers in New York where a new retrospective exhibition has opened. Photo: AFP</i></p><p>"For me it's incredible because I don't know an artist who reinvents himself (like that) again and again. I never feel a repetition in the work of Soulages", gallery co-founder Dominique Levy told AFP.</p><p>Most of the paintings come from private collections or are on loan from museums in the United States. </p><p>Soulages' star rose shortly after World War II and he is venerated in France and much of Europe as the Rothko of black - the "master of noir" - even if his fame has faded in the English-speaking world.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1567751903_000-1k09ir.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 453px;" /></p><p>The Louvre in Paris will host a massive retrospective of Soulages, who is now based in Sete on the Mediterranean coast, in December.</p><p>None of the paintings featured in the New York exhibition will be on display in the retrospective.</p>