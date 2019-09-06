French Word of the Day: Roman-fleuve

<p><strong>Why do I need to know roman-fleuve?</strong></p><p>If you're ever invited along to a French book club, or just like chatting about books, you might come across this term.</p><p><strong>What does it mean?</strong></p><p><i>Un roman</i> is a novel or work of fiction and <i>le fleuve</i> means the river, but put together as a phrase it has a more figurative meaning than a novel about rivers (which would be kinda niche as a section in your local book store).</p><p><i>Un roman-fleuve</i> is a series of books or an extended saga published over several volumes. Probably the most famous French example is Marcel Proust's <i>À la recherche du temps perdu </i>(In Search of Lost Things or sometimes translated as In Remembrance of Things Past) which follows some of the same characters over seven volumes.</p><p>And if you think that sounds like a daunting read, Honoré de Balzac's <i>La Comedie humaine</i> series contains almost 100 novels, novellas and short stories.</p><p>But it's not just elevated literature that counts as a <i>roman-fleuve</i>, anything that is published as stand-alone books but which share common themes, characters or settings would count, so the Harry Potter and Twilight novels would also be considered.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1567760795_000-par1586427.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 433px;" /><i>The Harry Potter books, very popular in France, would be an example of a roman-fleuve. Photo: AFP</i></p><p><strong>Does it have another use?</strong></p><p>Although it's usually used in a book-related context, it can also be used to signify a very long-running story or topic, as you might use the word saga (originally a Norse or German epic story) to signify an apparently endless topic or tale.</p><p>So you might say <i>Le roman-fleuve de Brexit se poursuit au parlement britannique</i> - the sorry saga of Brexit continues in the British parliament.</p><p>Or <i>J'ai écouté poliment le roman-fleuve du chef des ressources humaines de l'entreprise</i> - I listened politely to the endless story from the company's HR chief.</p>