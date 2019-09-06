Changes for tax payments in France from September

If you are an employee, you may notice that your September payslip shows a different amount of tax being deducted from your monthly salary.

September marks the first month of adjusted tax levels for those who are taxed at source, so if this applies to you make sure you check this month's payslip to make sure your new rate is correct.

READ ALSO

The change comes from the tax return that everyone living in France must file every May.

Authorities then calculate your tax rate based on the information you supplied in your return.

Starting this year, most people who are employees (rather than being self-employed or freelance) now have their tax deducted direct from their wages every month.

So if you alerted the authorities to any changes in your circumstances - for example any extra income, having another child, getting married or divorced or a child leaving home - this will be reflected in the amount deducted every month.

September is the first month that these changes are implemented, so you need to check your payslip to confirm that any changes are correct.

If you believe there has been a mistake, you can check at www.impots.gouv.fr.