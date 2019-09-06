All flights grounded from Friday night on collapsed French airline

<p>Aigle Azur had warned earlier that some flights would be halted and all ticket sales suspended from September 10th, the day following a deadline for submitting bids to acquire the airline.</p><p>"The company's financial situation and the resulting operational difficulties do not allow us to ensure flights after the evening of September 6th," according to a statement addressed to employees.</p><p>"If you take a flight after September 6th, 2019, whatever the airport of departure this flight is cancelled. You will have to buy another return ticket," the carrier said.</p><p>Aigle Azul, which said it would run 44 flights on Friday, mainly to Algeria, urged affected passengers to check on their existing insurance - notably via their credit card provider - for reimbursement.</p><p>It also told travellers who had booked through a travel agency to approach them for advice on the redress they were entitled to.</p><p>It said the company had been "forced to resort" to an "unfortunate option that puts out clients, our teams and our partners in great difficulty."</p><p>"The search for takeover offers is continuing actively," it added.</p><p>The airline had initially pledged to maintain operations after filing for bankruptcy protection on Monday, following years of losing millions of euros.</p><p>The move came after a shareholder coup ousted chief executive Frantz Yvelin last week, accusing him of making "strategic mistakes over the past two years."</p><p>Destinations in Algeria make up half of Aigle Azur's operations, and the company posted revenues of €300 million last year after transporting some 1.9 million passengers.</p><p>But it wasn't enough to stem heavy losses that last month prompted the airline to announce plans to sell its Portugal routes to low-cost rival Vueling.</p><p>Its shareholders are now hoping for a white-knight offer for the airline and its 1,150 employees, including some 350 based in Algeria.</p><p>The largest shareholder in Aigle Azur is the Chinese conglomerate HNA Group, which owns Hainan Airlines, with a 49 percent stake.</p><p>David Neeleman, an American airline entrepreneur whose companies include JetBlue and TAP Air Portugal, owns 32 percent, and French businessman Gerard Houa owns 19 percent.</p>