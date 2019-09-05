Property prices in Paris break through the €10,000 per square metre barrier

<p>Never before has the average price of property in Paris been so high.</p><p>The body of Notaires in Paris confirmed on Thursday that the average square metre price of property in the capital had broken through the €10,000 barrier.</p><p>Over the previous 10 years, the price of buying in Paris has risen by 62.5 per cent.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO </strong></p><ul><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190904/what-is-the-french-property-tax-and-do-i-have-to-pay-it">Taxe foncière: What exactly is the French property tax and do I have to pay it?</a></strong></li><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190718/the-notaire-rates-you-can-expect-to-pay-when-buying-a-house-in-france">The notaire rates you can expect to pay when buying a property in France</a></strong></li><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190605/new-tax-laws-create-hidden-costs-for-second-home-owners-in-france">New laws create hidden costs for second home owners in France</a></strong></li></ul><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1567671193_000-par6824076.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 436px;" /></p><p>The €10,000 average masks a huge variation in prices, with properties in the greater Ile-de-France region coming in at just over half the cost of central Paris properties.</p><p>According to the estate agents MeilleursAgents, 13 of the capital's 20 arrondissements now have average prices over €10,000 per square metre.</p><p>Official figures covering the year of 2018 show that the cheapest area to buy in Paris is La Chapelle in the 18th arrondissement at €7,460 per square metre, while the most expensive is Odéon in the 6th arrondissement at an incredible €17,410 per metre.</p><p>Perhaps unsurprisingly at those prices, there has been a fall in the number of people buying properties - 2.6 percent fewer contracts were signed in the first quarter of 2019 than the same period in 2018. </p><p>Average prices in Paris remain well below those in London and New York however where the price per square metre is €14,500 and €13,5000 respectively, according to figures quoted in Le Parisien newspaper.</p><p>But prices are set to rise further mainly due to the fact that demand outweighs supply and low interest rates makes mortgages more affordable.</p><p>The average time for selling a property in Paris is 42 days but it's only a week for the most in-demand apartments.</p><p>The shortage of new housing in Paris has been blamed for the rise, although some say that Brexit is also a factor as wealthy individuals seek an alternative base to London.</p><p>Prices are also on the rise in suburbs surrounding Paris including the wealthier areas of Levallois and Boulogne-Billancourt as well as in towns such as Bagnolet in the east and Saint-Ouen in the north.</p><p>In February a Paris record was broken with the purchase of an apartment in the 7th arrondissement for €39 million.</p><p>The buyer of the 16-room, 1,000 square-metre flat was described as a wealthy individual who wanted to leave the UK because of the uncertainty caused by Brexit. </p>