France's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Naked run organisers in northern France 'overwhelmed' by interest

The Local
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
5 September 2019
08:47 CEST+02:00
glance

Share this article

Naked run organisers in northern France 'overwhelmed' by interest
The 6km beach run is organised by a local naturist organisation. Photo: AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
5 September 2019
08:47 CEST+02:00
Organisers of a naked 6km running race have had to impose entry limits after being overwhelmed with the level of interest in their event.

The Hauts-de-France Naturistes group were astonished when a post promoting the first ever nude run in Berck-sur-Mer in the Pas-de-Calais département was viewed 600,000 times on Facebook.

The post, featuring a stylised drawing of naked runners, asked viewers: "Do you like to run naked or have you always dreamed of doing it? Come and join us on Sunday, September 22th on the naturist beach of Berck."

READ ALSO

 

"We didn't think we would arouse such interest," says Philippe Lehembre, president of the Hauts-de-France Naturistes.
 
"It's true that this is the first time we've organised a race, but we do activities all year round," he told Le Parisien.
 
In fact local officials became so worried about the potential size of the event that the group was forced to apply for a permit and limit numbers for the race - which consists of two laps around a 3km circuit on the beach - to 60.
 
The wide sandy beach at Berck is a popular spot with naturists and the Hauts-de-France group organises regular events in the area including picnics, moules-frites evenings and a naked bike ride.
 
Anyone interested in the run, which starts at 12 noon on Sunday, September 22th and is followed by drinks, snacks and a group picnic, can sign up via the Facebook page. Entry is free but entries must be received by September 10th.
 
glance
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. What changes about life in France in September 2019
  2. What you need to know about new rules for buses, bikes and Metro in Paris
  3. French airline goes bust after multi-million euro losses
  4. La rentrée: Everything that's new about schools in France this September
  5. 'Wackos': French mayor outraged after British ex-commando leaves rowing machine on Mont Blanc

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

More news

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

03/09
French Lessons Paris and Online
31/08
Christmas floral decorations weekend / Day workshop
31/08
Floral decorating retreat weekend/day
31/08
Unique floral decorating weekend/Day
20/08
Studette Needed In Paris
09/08
FOM after no deal Brexit
View all notices
Post a new notice