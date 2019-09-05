Naked run organisers in northern France 'overwhelmed' by interest

<p>The Hauts-de-France Naturistes group were astonished when a post promoting the first ever nude run in Berck-sur-Mer in the Pas-de-Calais département was viewed 600,000 times on Facebook.</p><p>The post, featuring a stylised drawing of naked runners, asked viewers: "Do you like to run naked or have you always dreamed of doing it? Come and join us on Sunday, September 22th on the naturist beach of Berck."</p><p><strong>READ ALSO</strong></p><ul><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190702/naturism-foreigners-flock-to-france-to-let-it-all-hang-out">Naturism: Why foreigners (including Brits) are flocking to France to get naked</a></strong></li><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190723/paris-nudists-fed-up-with-perverts-hiding-in-the-bushes">Nudists in Paris fed up with 'perverts hiding in the bushes'</a></strong></li></ul><div><iframe allow="encrypted-media" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="502" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fpermalink.php%3Fstory_fbid%3D1080064628854448%26id%3D109156199278634&width=500" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="500"></iframe></div><p> </p><div>"We didn't think we would arouse such interest," says Philippe Lehembre, president of the Hauts-de-France Naturistes.</div><div>"It's true that this is the first time we've organised a race, but we do activities all year round," he told Le Parisien.</div><div>In fact local officials became so worried about the potential size of the event that the group was forced to apply for a permit and limit numbers for the race - which consists of two laps around a 3km circuit on the beach - to 60.</div><div>The wide sandy beach at Berck is a popular spot with naturists and the Hauts-de-France group organises regular events in the area including picnics, moules-frites evenings and a naked bike ride.</div><div>Anyone interested in the run, which starts at 12 noon on Sunday, September 22th and is followed by drinks, snacks and a group picnic, can sign up via the Facebook page. Entry is free but entries must be received by September 10th.</div>