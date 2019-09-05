France's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Hundreds of firefighters battle 150 hectare blaze in south west France

The Local
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
5 September 2019
09:37 CEST+02:00
glance

Share this article

Hundreds of firefighters battle 150 hectare blaze in south west France
The blaze is in the forest area of the Charente-Maritime. Photo: AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
5 September 2019
09:37 CEST+02:00
Four hundred firefighters are battling a 150 hectare wildfire in south west France.

Emergency crews from across the region have been called to the forest near Bédenac in Charente-Maritime, which broke out on Wednesday afternoon.

By Thursday morning firefighters said the blaze had been stopped from spreading, but there were still 400 firefighters on the scene trying to get the flames under control.

 

Around 25 people who lived nearby have been evacuated from their homes and trains on the nearby TGV line from Paris to Bordeaux were halted on Wednesday. They later restarted, but are running at reduced speed, meaning there will be delays to journey times.

The RD 158 road to the west of Bébenac and RD 271 to the south of the commune remain closed to traffic, diversions have been put in place. 

The unusually hot summer and drought conditions in France have created the perfect conditions for large wildfires, and several major blazes have already struck the country since June, including a blaze that spread to the outskirts of Beziers and an 800 hectare fire in Generac in which the pilot of a firefighting plane died.

READ ALSO Drought in France: One third of the country is now in a 'crisis situation'

 

 

 
glance
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. What changes about life in France in September 2019
  2. French airline goes bust after multi-million euro losses
  3. What you need to know about new rules for buses, bikes and Metro in Paris
  4. La rentrée: Everything that's new about schools in France this September
  5. 'Wackos': French mayor outraged after British ex-commando leaves rowing machine on Mont Blanc

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

More news

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

03/09
French Lessons Paris and Online
31/08
Christmas floral decorations weekend / Day workshop
31/08
Floral decorating retreat weekend/day
31/08
Unique floral decorating weekend/Day
20/08
Studette Needed In Paris
09/08
FOM after no deal Brexit
View all notices
Post a new notice