French Expression of the Day: Être fauché

<p><strong>Why do I need to know être fauché?</strong></p><p>If you're experiencing a temporary cash flow crisis, then this one is for you.</p><p><strong>What does it mean?</strong></p><p>It means to be brassic, skint, on the rocks, stony broke, penurious or without two centimes to rub together. Basically having no ready cash.</p><p>So if you've slightly overdone it on the holiday spending, you could say <i>J'ai achete' trop des cocktails cet été et maintenaint je suis fauché</i> - I bought too many cocktails this summer and now I'm broke.</p><p>Or if things aren't that bad you could say <i>Je ne suis pas fauché, mais les prix qu'ils demandent pour les boissons sont carrément obscènes</i> - I'm not exactly broke, but the prices they charge for drinks are just obscene.</p><p>Although it's slightly casual, it's perfectly OK to use in more serious contexts as well, such as <i>Je serai fauché si les prix sont mauvais encore cette année pour les abricots</i> - I'll be broke if this is another year of bad prices for apricots.</p><p>Just as the English language has come up with plenty of synonyms for being short of cash, there are several French expressions too.<i> Il est fauché comme les blés</i> (he is broke like wheat) is a common one used to describe a person left with nothing. The agricultural metaphor evokes a field once the crop has been harvested - ie one with nothing in it.</p><p>And if you are going through this, you might need to <i>serre la ceinture</i> or tighten your belt (ie spend less money). <i>Il faut que je me serre la ceinture pour pouvoir rembourser mes dettes</i> - I need to tighten my belt to pay back my debts.</p><p>Just be careful not to get it mixed up with <i>je suis faché</i> (I'm angry) unless you're talking about your anger at your cash flow problems of course. <i>Je suis si faché que je suis fauché</i> - I'm furious that I'm broke.</p><p><i>Fauché </i>also means "run down" or "mown down". We often see headlines in the French media about road accidents in which a victim was<i> fauché par une voiture </i>(knocked over by a car).</p><p><strong>For more words and phrases, check out our <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/tag/word">French Word of the Day</a> section.</strong></p>