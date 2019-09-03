Tax shock for home-owners in France

<p>Anyone who owns a home in France will be receiving a letter or email from the tax authorities concerning their <i>taxe foncière</i> - the tax that building owners must pay in France.</p><p>And the bad news is that in many areas the bill is likely to be significantly bigger than last year.</p><p>The tax is set by local authorities, so varies from region to region, but <a href="http://www.leparisien.fr/amp/economie/impots/la-taxe-fonciere-de-certains-proprietaires-va-flamber-02-09-2019-8144190.php?__twitter_impression=true">French newspaper Le Parisien reported</a> that in some areas of France, including the Auvergne and Isère, the increases were up to 136 percent.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO</strong></p><ul><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190605/new-tax-laws-create-hidden-costs-for-second-home-owners-in-france">New tax laws create hidden costs for second home owners in France</a></strong></li><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190822/four-million-homes-across-france-at-risk-of-damage-from-droughts">Four million homes across France at risk of damage from droughts</a></strong></li><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190718/the-notaire-rates-you-can-expect-to-pay-when-buying-a-house-in-france">The notaire rates you can expect to pa when buying a house in France</a></strong></li></ul><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1567498738_fonciere.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /><i>Significant repairs or renovations could affect the tax value. Photo londondeposit/Depositphotos</i></p><p><strong>Why the increase?</strong></p><p>Well it could be to do with the abolition of the <i>taxe d'habitation </i>(household tax). The <i>taxe d'habitation</i> is paid by the person who lives in the property, rather than the person who owns it, and had been widely criticised for being unfair and outdated.</p><p>It was therefore <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190517/france-to-abolish-housing-tax-for-countrys-most-wealthy">announced earlier this year</a> that the tax would be greatly reduced or abolished altogether for about 80 percent of the people in France (although it still applies to second homes).</p><p>While most people were delighted at the thought of paying less tax, it created rather a headache for local authorities, who collect the tax as part of their budget.</p><p>There has therefore been speculation that the increase in the <i>taxe foncière</i> is a way for local authorities to plug the gap in their budgets.</p><p>Pierre Hautus of the <i>Union nationale des propriétaires immobiliers</i> (national union of real estate owners) told Le Parisien: "It is a way to increase the tax yield for local elected officials while the abolition of the housing tax continues".</p><p><strong>Is that true?</strong></p><p>Well the government denies that and says there is "nothing extraordinary this year" and the increases are simply due to reevaluations of the rental value of properties - which is what the tax rate is based on.</p><p>A total of 134,000 properties in France have been reevaluated over the course of 2017/2018, since many of the previous valuations were done in the 1970s.</p><div>"They take place on a case-by-case basis, at the request of the departmental director of the public finance centre," said a spokesman for the French finance ministry.</div><div>"Such operations are carried out each year in all departments, depending on local issues, it is specified.</div><div>"They resulted in a review of the assessment of approximately 134,000 premises in each of the years 2017 and 2018. In 2016, 149,000 premises were re-evaluated.</div><div>"Clearly: there has been no disguised increase in local taxes in recent years."</div><div><strong>Is there any way to challenge the bill?</strong></div><div>Home owners may contest the level of the increase - particularly if they have done no significant work or renovation on their home in recent years - but the challenge must be lodged with the local authority within two months of receiving the tax demand.</div><div>If you have not challenged it in time, you must pay by mid October.</div><div><strong>Is there any good news for home owners in France?</strong></div><div>Not really, especially for second home owners, who in some areas are subject to extra taxes.</div><div>Although the <i>taxe d'habitation</i> is in the process of being scrapped for the majority of people, the exception to that is second homes, so if you own a second home you will continue to pay both the <i>taxe d'habitation</i> and the <i>taxe foncière</i>.</div><div>If you own a second home in a <i>zone tendue</i> - an area where there is a designated housing shortage - the local authorities are also allowed to drastically increase your <i>taxe d'habitation</i>.<span style="color: rgb(33, 33, 33); font-family: Roboto, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;"> </span><a href="https://www.pap.fr/bailleur/ville-zone-tendue/liste" target="_blank">Here's a complete list of the French towns and cities considered a </a><a href="https://www.pap.fr/bailleur/ville-zone-tendue/liste" target="_blank">zone tendue</a><a href="https://www.pap.fr/bailleur/ville-zone-tendue/liste" target="_blank">.</a> </div>