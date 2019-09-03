Noise traps to crack down on boy racers in Paris

<p>Parts of Paris and its suburbs are testing a new system of noise control that targets drivers who are making too much of a racket.</p><p>The device called a 'Medusa' uses four microphones to triangulate where noise is coming from, then links to CCTV to identify the source of the noise.</p><p>There are around 40 devices currently being tested in areas including central Paris and Villeneuve-le-roi (Val-de-Marne) which borders Orly airport and Vallée de Chevreuse (Yvelines).</p><p>During the two-year trial period no-one will be fined, but if it is successful it is likely to be rolled out across Paris, and drivers making excess noise could be fined.</p><p>Similar technology is already used on French building sites to ensure that the decibel level does not go over agreed limits.</p><p>A study by anti-noise organisation BruitParif published in February 2019 showed that, "nearly 90 percent of the population [of Paris], or more than nine million people, are exposed to levels higher than the values recommended by the World Health Organisation to avoid the health consequences of transport noise". </p>