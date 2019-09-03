France's news in English

Noise traps to crack down on boy racers in Paris

3 September 2019
10:43 CEST+02:00
There's not much chance of speeding in Paris, but you could soon be breaking noise limits. Photo: AFP
Boy racers in Paris might want to think twice about revving their engines after the installation of new 'anti noise' traps.

Parts of Paris and its suburbs are testing a new system of noise control that targets drivers who are making too much of a racket.

The device called a 'Medusa' uses four microphones to triangulate where noise is coming from, then links to CCTV to identify the source of the noise.

There are around 40 devices currently being tested in areas including central Paris and Villeneuve-le-roi (Val-de-Marne) which borders Orly airport and Vallée de Chevreuse (Yvelines).

During the two-year trial period no-one will be fined, but if it is successful it is likely to be rolled out across Paris, and drivers making excess noise could be fined.

Similar technology is already used on French building sites to ensure that the decibel level does not go over agreed limits.

A study by anti-noise organisation BruitParif published in February 2019 showed that, "nearly 90 percent of the population [of Paris], or more than nine million people, are exposed to levels higher than the values recommended by the World Health Organisation to avoid the health consequences of transport noise". 

 
