French airline goes bust after multi-million euro losses

<p>"The Aigle Azur airline was today placed in receivership," the DGAC authority said in a statement, citing "several months of cash flow problems".</p><p>It said the government was "mobilised to seek the best solution to preserve jobs and ensure the continuation of economic activities," it said.</p><p>The move comes after a shareholder coup ousted chief executive Frantz Yvelin last week, accusing him of making "strategic mistakes over the past two years."</p><p>Destinations in Algeria make up half of Aigle Azur's operations, and the company posted revenues of €300 million last year after transporting some 1.9 million passengers.</p><p>But it wasn't enough to stem heavy losses that last month prompted the airline to announce plans to sell its Portugal routes to low-cost rival Vueling.</p><p>"Aigle Azur is in cession of payments after several years of drifting because of numerous improper strategic decisions, and must ask for commercial court protection," employees said in a statement after a meeting with management.</p><p>Bankruptcy protection would allow the airline, which has 1,150 employees, including some 350 based in Algeria, to continue operations.</p><p>Chinese conglomerate HNA Group, which owns Hainan Airlines, is the largest stakeholder with 49 percent.</p><p>David Neeleman, an American airline entrepreneur whose companies include JetBlue and TAP Air Portugal, owns 32 percent, and French businessman Gerard Houa owns 19 percent. </p><p>"We hope most of all there will be a buyer," said Lilas, a flight programmer who was among several dozen employees who gathered outside the airline's headquarters at Paris' Orly airport.</p><p>"It'd be a shame to lose an airline that has €300 million in sales and has landing slots in Algeria that even Air France doesn't have," she added, declining to give her last name.</p>