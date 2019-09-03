France's foreign minister says no-deal Brexit now 'most likely'

<p>"It's the most likely scenario," Le Drian told reporters in Paris when asked about the prospect of Britain crashing out of the union without a deal on the movement of goods and people in and out of the Europe.</p><p>Le Drian said "there will be drawbacks, that's inevitable", citing fisheries as one of the issues that could cause tensions between Britain and France.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190828/updated-no-deal-checklist-for-britons-in-france">LATEST The ultimate no-deal Brexit checklist for Britons living in France</a></strong></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1567526478_000-1jt632.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 459px;" /><i>British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the House of Commons, where he faces rebellion from his own MPs. Photo: AFP</i></p><p>But even if Britain's 46-year membership of the EU does come to an abrupt halt next month, Le Drian said: "There will have to be discussions at some point, even if only about landing airplanes and the Eurostar (cross-Channel rail service)."</p><p>He also repeated France's opposition to any further postponement of Britain's departure date, barring a game-changing event in British politics such as early elections.</p><p>His remarks came as Johnson engaged in a showdown on Tuesday in parliament with opposition MPs and Conservative Party who are trying to prevent him taking Britain out of the EU without a deal.</p><p>Johnson on Monday repeated his determination to leave the EU on October 31st "no ifs or buts."</p>