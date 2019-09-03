Extension for Paris' Tutankhamun exhibition after record visitor numbers

<p>The La Villette hall in northeast Paris has sold more than 1.3 million tickets for "Tutankhamun: Treasures of the Golden Pharaoh", organisers said on Tuesday.</p><p>The largest number of Tutankhamun artefacts ever to have left Cairo are on display in the show, which has been described as a "once in a generation" event about the young Egyptian monarch.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO</strong></p><ul><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190820/what-you-need-to-know-about-paris-new-wwii-french-resistance-museum">What you need to know about Paris' new WWII French Resistance museum</a></strong></li><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190702/five-of-the-best-off-the-beaten-track-museums-in-paris">Five of the best off-the-beaten-track museums in Paris</a></strong></li></ul><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1567517213_000-1ew3fk.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /><i>More than 1.3 million people have visited the exhibition at La Villette. Photo: AFP</i></p><p>The exhibition, which opened on March 23rd, is set to close on September 22nd after a one-week extension.</p><p>King Tut was also the subject of the previous attendance record for a French art exhibition, a 1967 show at the Petit Palais in Paris that attracted 1.2 million visitors.</p><p>After Paris, the show travels to the Saatchi Gallery in London in November, and then continues touring other cities until 2024.</p><p>More than 150 treasures from the boy king's tomb - including 60 which have never left Egypt before - were assembled for the Paris exhibition.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1567517232_000-1ew36v.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /><i>The exhibit has now been extended thanks to the record demand. Photo: AFP</i></p><p>The unparallelled collection is being transferred to the enormous new Grand Egyptian Museum near the pyramids at Giza, which is due to open next year.</p><p>The Louvre in Paris has also loaned one of its top Tutankhamun pieces to the show, a statue of Amon, the king of the gods, protecting the pharaoh.</p><p>The Egyptian antiquities ministry is sharing in the proceeds of the show.</p>