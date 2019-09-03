Banksy 'rat' artwork stolen in Paris

<p>The stencil had been on display near the Pompidou Centre in central Paris, where it was protected by a Plexiglass shield, but now it has disappeared.</p><p>The image of a masked rat holding a knife was painted on the back of a traffic sign in Paris' 4th arrondissement.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20180628/map-where-to-find-the-new-banksy-artworks-in-paris">MAP: Where to find the Banksy artworks in Paris</a></strong></p><amp-instagram data-shortcode='BkfY3XhB8R9' width='400' height='400' layout='responsive'></amp-instagram><p> </p><p> </p><p>Local police confirmed that it had gone missing some time overnight on Sunday, and an investigation is underway.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Detail of the new Banksy in Paris at Centre Pompidou. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/banksy?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#banksy</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/centrepompidou?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#centrepompidou</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/paris?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#paris</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/art?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#art</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/contemporaryart?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#contemporaryart</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/streetart?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#streetart</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/urbanart?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#urbanart</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/stencil?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#stencil</a> <a href="https://t.co/2Zoej9QycJ">pic.twitter.com/2Zoej9QycJ</a></p>— Print Them All (@PrintThemAll) <a href="https://twitter.com/PrintThemAll/status/1011987728370749441?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 27, 2018</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><p>Banksy, who keeps his identity a closely guarded secret, rarely confirms whether he is behind works of street art, but he hd shared an image of the Paris sketch on his Instagram feed back in 2018.</p><p>It is not the first of his artworks to be stolen in Paris, earlier this year a painting in homage to terror victims of the 2015 attack was <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190127/banksy-work-stolen-from-paris-terror-attack-venue">stolen from the Bataclan</a> concert hall in Paris, where 90 people were killed in a jihadist attack.</p>