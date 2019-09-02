On the agenda: What's happening across France this week?

Monday, September 2nd

La rentrée scolaire - France's children return to school for the start of the new school year. There are a number of changes to the education system that are enacted with the start of the new year, the big one being that education is now compulsory in France for all children aged three or over. And if you're already counting the days until the next holidays, here is the timetable of school vacations and public holidays in France over the 2019/2020 school year.

France will also announce the 31-man squad for the Rugby World Cup, which begins in Japan later this month. Les bleus will take on Argentina in their first match of the tournament on Saturday, September 21st.



France's World Cup squad will be announced on Monday. Photo: AFP

Tuesday, September 3rd

The 80th anniversary of the start of the Second World War will be marked by veterans, world leaders and armed forced around the globe. In France there will be a ceremony in Paris to remember those who lost their lives in the conflict.

Equality minister Marlène Schiappa will launch a campaign and consultation on the subject of domestic violence. Already in France this year 99 women have been killed by current or former partners, and critics say the government has been far too slow to respond to the 'femicide'.

And literary judges will reveal the longlist for France's prestigious Prix Goncourt. Autumn marks the start of the awards season for books in France, which sees thousands of new titles published in what is known as the rentrée littéraire.



Yellow vest leader Eric Drouet is due back in court. Photo: AFP

Wednesday, September 4th

The 'yellow vest' leader Eric Drouet will be back in court where it is expected the judge will rule on charges of unlawful assembly for the purposes of violence and possession of a prohibited weapon, in relation to 'yellow vest' protests. The 34-year-old truck driver, who became one of the figureheads of the movement, has denied the charges.

Thursday, September 5th

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe will hold the first of a series on consultations on changes to France's pension system. The overhaul of the system is expected to be highly controversial and protests are already planned for later in September over the changes, which include simplifying the current system of 42 different pension regimes and tying pensions to how long people work, rather than the age they retire at.

Bordeaux will host the 5th Climate Conference, an international gathering looking at ways to combat the climate crisis. The huge wildfires in the Amazon are expected to feature prominently at this year's event which will feature French journalist, ex minister and environmental activist Nicolas Hulot among the speakers.



Nicolas Hulot. Photo: AFP

Friday, September 6th

French finance minister Bruno Le Maire will open the Foire européenne in Strasbourg. It is expected that 170,000 people will attend the 10-day festival of all things European.

The American Film Festival begins in Deauville. Among the panel of judges for the 45th annual celebration of American film is French actress Catherine Deneuve.

Saturday, September 7th

The 'yellow vest' protests are set to start again in Paris. The weekly protests have tailed off sharply over the summer but the movement's leaders say that this Saturday marks the start of the more protests. How many people will turn up, however, is very much up for debate as numbers had started to decline well before the summer holidays, with usually only a few hundred people at the events in Paris and fewer than that at protests in other towns.

In Paris the Louvre is holding a free night-time opening from 6pm to 9.45pm. Although the event is free, tickets must be reserved in advance on the Louvre website.