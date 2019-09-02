Lyon knife attacker smoked cannabis and 'heard the voice of God'

<p>One person died and eight others were injured after a man believed to be an Afghan asylum seeker went on the rampage with a knife and a meat skewer in the Lyon suburb of Villeurbanne on Saturday.</p><p>Investigators said the killer appeared to have psychological problems and had smoked large quantities of cannabis before stabbing the 19-year-old man to death and injuring eight others on Saturday afternoon at a bus station. </p><p>He was found in public records with two identities and three different dates of birth, making him either 33, 31 or 27-years-old, prosecutor Nicolas Jacquet told a news conference in Lyon.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1567405801_000-1jx0ga.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 452px;" /><i>A witness is comforted by friends. Photo: AFP</i></p><p>During "confused" interviews with police, he said he was a Muslim "who had heard voices saying God had been insulted and instructing him to kill," Jacquet said, adding that the case was being treated as a criminal, rather than terrorist, incident.</p><p>Jacquet paid tribute to three bus drivers and other members of the public who had succeeded in cornering the man and persuading him to drop his knife and a meat skewer before the police arrived on the scene.</p><p>"I want to pay tribute to the actions of witnesses. Their courageous and controlled intervention was decisive in ending these criminal acts," he added.</p><p>Sofiane, a 17-year-old from the area, told AFP on Sunday that the dead man was one of the first to try to reason with the knifeman.</p><p>The killer "stabbed him and then when he fell on the ground, he continued," Sofiane explained.</p><p>A young girl, still in shock at having witnessed the attack, told AFP: "A man at the 57 (bus) stop started stabbing people left, right and centre.</p><p> "Nobody came to help so I threw myself on her (one of the victims) to protect her to prevent him stabbing her again," said the girl, who finally managed to help the woman into the bus.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1567405815_000-1jx8jj.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /><i>Bus driver Abdelkadar speaks of how he challenged the knifeman. Photo: AFP</i></p><p>Abdelkader, one of the bus drivers who came to their aid, said he saw the assailant head towards the metro and instinctively challenged him as he repeatedly slashed at one victim. </p><p>"His face was expressionless - you felt he was stabbing away just for the sake of it," said Abdelkader</p><p>On Sunday, he admitted to feeling "worse and worse - many flashbacks are coming back to me," prosecutor Jacquet said.</p><p>Jacquet said the knifeman had been first registered in France in 2009 as a minor, but travelled to Germany, Norway, Britain and Italy before returning to France in 2016 where he was granted temporary residency rights.</p><p>Two of the eight injured victims remained in hospital on Sunday, but none was in intensive care, Jacquet said. </p>