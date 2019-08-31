Man charged for gangland shooting in southern France

<div>Two men with criminal records were killed in the shooting on July 28 at a car wash in the southern town of Ollioules, in an apparent settling of scores between rival drug gangs.</div><div>But the shootout also claimed the life of an innocent woman in her late fifties, who was a passenger on a scooter.</div><div>Twenty kilograms (44 pounds) of cannabis resin were seized during police searches at the crime scene. </div><div>All five suspects appeared before a judge Friday and one was charged with premeditated murder and attempted murder and of being a member of a criminal gang, a prosecutor said. </div><div>On Tuesday nine people were arrested in connection with the enquiry into the shooting. Four were later released without charge. </div><div>The investigators "could quickly determine that this was a deadly settling of scores in the context of a conflict between drug traffickers," a prosecutor's statement said. </div><div><strong>READ ALSO: </strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190729/french-police-hunt-gunmen-who-killed-three-including-bystander">Bystander among three killed in shooting in south of France</a></div>