Fans unfurl homophobic banner at Paris Saint-Germain match

<div>About 20 minutes into the game, a group of Metz fans unfurled a 25-word home-made, hand-written banner complaining that they wanted to be allowed to hurl homophobic insults at PSG. </div><div>"PSG, LFP [Ligue 1], let me sing to you, to tell you to go fuck yourselves! I won’t be on TV, because my words are not very gay,” the first banner read. </div><div>The second banner referred to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal. PSG are owned by Qatar Sports Investments, a Doha-based fund with links to the Qatari royal family.</div><div>The episode came just two days after a referee halted a match between Nice and Marseille in response to homophobic banners and chants. </div><div>France's LFP league has told referees to stop play as soon as they hear or see homophobic insults of any kind. </div><div> Play has also been stopped this month at games between Nancy and Le Mans, and Monaco and Nîmes. </div><div>Metz manager Vincent Hognon told reporters he had not himself seen much of the banner, and had wanted his team to stay focused on the game. </div><div>"Football must remain a party and it went pretty well tonight," he said.</div><div>In the end Paris Saint Germain won the match 2-0. </div>