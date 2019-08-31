France's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Fans unfurl homophobic banner at Paris Saint-Germain match

The Local
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
31 August 2019
07:55 CEST+02:00
homophobic/bannerfootball

Share this article

Fans unfurl homophobic banner at Paris Saint-Germain match
Fans unfurled a homophobic banner. Photo: Jean-Christophe Verhaegen/AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
31 August 2019
07:55 CEST+02:00
French football fans unfurled a homophobic banner at a Ligue 1 game between Paris Saint Germain and Metz on Friday, bringing a game to a halt.
About 20 minutes into the game, a group of Metz fans unfurled a 25-word home-made, hand-written banner complaining that they wanted to be allowed to hurl homophobic insults at PSG. 
 
"PSG, LFP [Ligue 1], let me sing to you, to tell you to go fuck yourselves! I won’t be on TV, because my words are not very gay,” the first banner read. 
 
The second banner referred to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal. PSG are owned by Qatar Sports Investments, a Doha-based fund with links to the Qatari royal family.
 
The episode came just two days after a referee halted a match between Nice and Marseille in response to homophobic banners and chants. 
 
France's LFP league has told referees to stop play as soon as they hear or see homophobic insults of any kind. 
 
 Play has also been stopped this month at games between Nancy and Le Mans, and Monaco and Nîmes.  
 
Metz manager Vincent Hognon told reporters he had not himself seen much of the banner, and had wanted his team to stay focused on the game. 
 
"Football must remain a party and it went pretty well tonight," he said.
 
In the end Paris Saint Germain won the match 2-0. 
 
 
homophobic/bannerfootball
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. LATEST: The ultimate no-deal Brexit checklist for Britons in France
  2. Can Brits without a carte de séjour travel in and out of France after Brexit?
  3. Macron's surprise new idea for reforming the French pensions system
  4. These are the 29 stationery items your child will need for school in France
  5. British parliament closure branded 'a form of putsch' in France

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

More news

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

20/08
Studette Needed In Paris
09/08
FOM after no deal Brexit
03/08
Apartment for Short / Mid Term Rent in Provence
20/07
Looking for long-term, unfurnished rental/Provence
20/07
Residential Astronomy Centre
20/07
Job vacancy: Reporter for The Local France
View all notices
Post a new notice