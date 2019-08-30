What changes about life in France in September 2019

<p><strong>Lower gas tariffs</strong></p><p>French energy provider Engie will see its regulated tariffs on gas drop by 0.9 percent in September, compared to the scale in place in August. </p><p>So what does that mean for your upcoming gas bills?</p><p>If you only use gas for cooking, you will only notice a decrease of 0.2 percent. This will go up to 0.5 percent for those who use gas for cooking and hot water.</p><p>But this drop will be most noticeable for people who rely on gas heating as fall approaches, with a decrease approaching one percent. </p><p><strong>'Pay-as-you-earn' rate update</strong></p><p>Based on the 2019 tax return you completed last spring - which related to your 2018 income - the French financial administration will update your <i>taux de prélèvement à la source</i>, or 'pay-as-you-earn' rate.</p><p>So far, the rate will have been applied according to your 2017 income. However, if you reported a change in family situation such as a divorce, or a revenue decline earlier this year, your rate will remain unchanged for the rest of 2019.</p><p>Any updates will be automatic: your employer will transfer your rate to the tax authorities.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1567159379_000-par7957459-1-.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 437px;" /></p><p>When receiving your pay stub this September, you should double-check your rate is accurate by checking the section<i> impôt sur le revenu prélevé</i> towards the bottom of the page.</p><p>Unless any errors are reported to the tax authorities, this new rate will be applied until the next update, in September 2020.</p><p><b>Tougher requirements for car 'conversion premium'</b></p><p>From September 1st, 2019, any diesel car registered before September 2019 will not be eligible for<i> la prime à la conversion</i>, or conversion premium.</p><p>This financial support was given to low-earning car owners in order to encourage them to switch old cars for a less polluting one.</p><p>Back in August, requirements to receive the financial aid were toughened. The policy, in force since January 2018, has cost the state around €900 million, well above the €600 million initially budgeted.</p><p>For more details about the stricter requirements to receive <i>la prime à la conversion</i>, you can <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190801/what-changes-about-life-in-france-in-august-2019">click here</a>.</p><p><strong>Education compulsory from three years of age</strong></p><p>Ever since 1882, education has been compulsory for French children from the age of six. From September 1st, 2019, this age will be lowered to three years old. </p><p>In practice, this change may not affect many parents, since it has been relatively unusual for children to start school at six, even if it was legal.</p><p>But from now on, parents who wish to keep their child out of preschool should beforehand apply for special permission from an <i>inspecteur de l'Éducation Nationale</i> - a National Education inspector.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO</strong></p><ul><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190823/what-changes-for-the-new-school-year-in-france">What changes for the new school year in France?</a></strong></li><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20180907/qa-what-do-the-changes-to-french-income-tax-payments-mean-for-you">Q&A: What the big chance to income tax in France means for you</a></strong></li></ul>