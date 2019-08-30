French Expression of the Day: Poser un lapin

<p><strong>Why do I need to know poser un lapin? </strong></p><p>If you often leave your friends hanging, then don't be surprised if the next time you see them, they ask you why you <i>poser un lapin</i>. </p><p><strong>So what does it mean?</strong></p><p><i>Poser un lapin </i>literally means to ‘put down a rabbit’ but the expression has nothing to do with the furry animal but more with the action of not showing up to a meeting without telling anyone. </p><p>The equivalent expression in English would be to stand someone up. </p><p><i>J’avais rendez-vous avec une fille que j’ai rencontré sur une appli de rencontre mais elle m’a posé un lapin! </i>I was meant to go on a date with a girl I met on a dating site but she stood me up!</p><p><i>Je n’y crois pas, c’est la troisième fois qu’on essaye d’aller au cinéma cette semaine, mais à chaque fois il me pose un lapin!</i> I can’t believe it, this is the third time that we tried going to the movies this week but each time he’s stood me up. </p><p><strong>But where does it come from?</strong></p><p>The choice of word rabbit goes back to ancient times when this animal was synonym of abundance. In the 19th century, <i>poser un lapin</i> meant leaving without paying for the favours of a woman, according to French author Georges Planelles in his book <i>The 1001 favourite expressions of the French</i>. With time, the meaning evolved and became the one we know today. </p><p>Looking for more French expressions? See our word of the day section on our <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/tag/word">website</a>. </p>