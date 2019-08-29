Is there really a French dessert that is a secret code for swingers?

<p>If invited round to a French person's house for dinner it's common to take a dessert or pastries with you, but turn up with a <i>tarte aux fraises</i> and you could be setting up quite the misunderstanding.</p><p>That's because there's an urban myth in France that offering a strawberry tart to a friend or neighbour indicates that you are in the market for a swingers evening (<i>une soirée échangiste</i> in French, just so you know what you're signing up for).</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"><p dir="ltr" lang="fr">Légendes sexuelles : La tarte aux fraises, un code pour une soirée échangiste ? <a href="https://t.co/tA01FoGAy0">https://t.co/tA01FoGAy0</a> via <a href="https://twitter.com/20Minutes?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@20minutes</a></p>— Nouvelles Tentations (@nouv_tentations) <a href="https://twitter.com/nouv_tentations/status/1167025149314568192?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 29, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><p>No-one knows how this started and as with all urban myths (remember the one in the UK about the pampas grass and the swingers?) no-one has reported that it happened to them, always to a friend-of-a-friend, or perhaps someone's cousin.</p><p>And according to French newspaper 20 Minutes, real swingers do not use this code.</p><p>As part of the paper's ongoing series on Légends Sexuelles (the broad-minded among our readers can click <a href="https://www.20minutes.fr/societe/2579611-20190829-legendes-sexuelles-apporter-tarte-fraises-diner-signifie-soiree-va-devenir-echangiste">here</a>) their reporter spoke to several representatives of French swinging clubs, who said they had never used the term or heard it being used.</p><div>Didier Menduni, editor of the explicit guide France Coquine, <a href="https://www.20minutes.fr/societe/2579611-20190829-legendes-sexuelles-apporter-tarte-fraises-diner-signifie-soiree-va-devenir-echangiste">told 20 Minutes</a>: "I live in the heart of the strawberry country, the famous gariguette of Périgord [in south west France]. And if every time I brought a strawberry tart, I had to offer my body too, I would have died of exhaustion a long time ago."</div>