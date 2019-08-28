France's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Traffic warnings issued across France as summer holidays come to an end

The Local
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
28 August 2019
09:13 CEST+02:00
travel

Share this article

Traffic warnings issued across France as summer holidays come to an end
If possible, avoid the major routes in France this weekend. Photo: AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
28 August 2019
09:13 CEST+02:00
Summer holidays are coming to an end and so the roads in France are set to be extremely busy this weekend as French families return from their summer break and prepare to go back to work and school.

The end of summer holidays are just around the corner, and French people will be making their way home this weekend.

But the good news is that this will be the last weekend of chassé-croisé (vacation traffic).

According to Bison Futé, the government-run site that monitors traffic levels, this Friday and Saturday are bound to be busy. 

On Friday, traffic conditions are predicted to be ''difficult'' - orange warning - all across the country. A red warning was even issued for the capital and its bordering departments, which promises a ''very difficult'' journey home for Parisians.

Bison Futé advises drivers to return to the Ile-de-France region before 1pm and to avoid the Mont Blanc tunnel from 8am to 8pm.

READ ALSO

 

Map: Bison Futé

 

Even heavier traffic is however expected on Saturday, both in directions of départs and retours - départs holds for drives from Paris to other regions, as retours stands for the other way around.

France's drivers will all drive in orange-warning zones, as people coming home to Lyon and in east central regions will especially be facing extremely dense traffic conditions.

 

 

 

Map: Bison Futé

 

Overall, Bison Futé recommends car drivers not to take the road between 10am and 5pm. If they do so, they should avoid the A43 between Chambéry and Lyon between 10am and 1pm, and the A10 around Bordeaux between 10am and 5pm.

The only good news here is for those who planned on driving home last minute before going back to work, on Sunday. Traffic is indeed expected to be more than fluid, as most French people will already have made their way back home.

You can check here for more detailed predictions from Bison Futé.

 
travel
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. LATEST: The ultimate no-deal Brexit checklist for Britons in France
  2. Can Brits without a carte de séjour travel in and out of France after Brexit?
  3. The French school and bank holidays to look forward to this year
  4. What you really sign up for when you agree to help with the French vendange
  5. British parliament closure branded 'a form of putsch' in France

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

More news

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

20/08
Studette Needed In Paris
09/08
FOM after no deal Brexit
03/08
Apartment for Short / Mid Term Rent in Provence
20/07
Looking for long-term, unfurnished rental/Provence
20/07
Residential Astronomy Centre
20/07
Job vacancy: Reporter for The Local France
View all notices
Post a new notice