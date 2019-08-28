Traffic warnings issued across France as summer holidays come to an end

The end of summer holidays are just around the corner, and French people will be making their way home this weekend.

But the good news is that this will be the last weekend of chassé-croisé (vacation traffic).

According to Bison Futé, the government-run site that monitors traffic levels, this Friday and Saturday are bound to be busy.

On Friday, traffic conditions are predicted to be ''difficult'' - orange warning - all across the country. A red warning was even issued for the capital and its bordering departments, which promises a ''very difficult'' journey home for Parisians.

Bison Futé advises drivers to return to the Ile-de-France region before 1pm and to avoid the Mont Blanc tunnel from 8am to 8pm.

Map: Bison Futé

Even heavier traffic is however expected on Saturday, both in directions of départs and retours - départs holds for drives from Paris to other regions, as retours stands for the other way around.

France's drivers will all drive in orange-warning zones, as people coming home to Lyon and in east central regions will especially be facing extremely dense traffic conditions.

Map: Bison Futé

Overall, Bison Futé recommends car drivers not to take the road between 10am and 5pm. If they do so, they should avoid the A43 between Chambéry and Lyon between 10am and 1pm, and the A10 around Bordeaux between 10am and 5pm.

The only good news here is for those who planned on driving home last minute before going back to work, on Sunday. Traffic is indeed expected to be more than fluid, as most French people will already have made their way back home.

You can check here for more detailed predictions from Bison Futé.