French police dismantle hacking operation that attacked 850,000 computers

<p>French cybersecurity agents went into action last spring after the Czech antivirus firm Avast alerted them to the software worm, called Retadup, that was being controlled by a server in the Paris region.</p><p>The C3N cybercrime unit at the French gendarmerie, which carried out the counterattack with help from the US Federal Bureau of Investigation, called it a "world first" in a statement late on Tuesday.</p><p>"It's a huge operation" given the number of computers infected, said Gerome Billois, a cybersecurity expert at the French IT services firm Wavestone.</p><p>Police first made a copy of the server orchestrating the attack, which allowed them to then hack into it and surreptitiously take control. They then ordered all the infected computers - the majority of which were in Lain America - to uninstall the Retadup malware, which police said was allowing the pirates to create the Monero cryptocurrency.</p><p>Retadup is also suspected of being used in several ransomware attacks and data thefts, the gendarmerie said.</p><p>"Don't click on links if you're not sure who sent you the email," Colonel Jean-Dominique Nollet, head of the C3N unit, told France Inter radio on Tuesday.</p><p>"Don't click on attachments either, and use up-to-date antivirus programmes, even free ones," Nollet said. "And try not to do anything stupid on the internet."</p><p>According to Avast, nearly 85 percent of the infected computers did not have antivirus programmes, while others had them but they had been deactivated.</p>