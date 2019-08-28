France's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

French police dismantle hacking operation that attacked 850,000 computers

AFP
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
28 August 2019
14:37 CEST+02:00
crime

Share this article

French police dismantle hacking operation that attacked 850,000 computers
Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
28 August 2019
14:37 CEST+02:00
French police have neutralised a hacking operation that had taken control of more than 850,000 computers.

French cybersecurity agents went into action last spring after the Czech antivirus firm Avast alerted them to the software worm, called Retadup, that was being controlled by a server in the Paris region.

The C3N cybercrime unit at the French gendarmerie, which carried out the counterattack with help from the US Federal Bureau of Investigation, called it a "world first" in a statement late on Tuesday.

"It's a huge operation" given the number of computers infected, said Gerome Billois, a cybersecurity expert at the French IT services firm Wavestone.

Police first made a copy of the server orchestrating the attack, which allowed them to then hack into it and surreptitiously take control. They then ordered all the infected computers - the majority of which were in Lain America - to uninstall the Retadup malware, which police said was allowing the pirates to create the Monero cryptocurrency.

Retadup is also suspected of being used in several ransomware attacks and data thefts, the gendarmerie said.

"Don't click on links if you're not sure who sent you the email," Colonel Jean-Dominique Nollet, head of the C3N unit, told France Inter radio on Tuesday.

"Don't click on attachments either, and use up-to-date antivirus programmes, even free ones," Nollet said. "And try not to do anything stupid on the internet."

According to Avast, nearly 85 percent of the infected computers did not have antivirus programmes, while others had them but they had been deactivated.

 
crime
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. LATEST: The ultimate no-deal Brexit checklist for Britons in France
  2. Can Brits without a carte de séjour travel in and out of France after Brexit?
  3. The French school and bank holidays to look forward to this year
  4. What you really sign up for when you agree to help with the French vendange
  5. British parliament closure branded 'a form of putsch' in France

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

More news

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

20/08
Studette Needed In Paris
09/08
FOM after no deal Brexit
03/08
Apartment for Short / Mid Term Rent in Provence
20/07
Looking for long-term, unfurnished rental/Provence
20/07
Residential Astronomy Centre
20/07
Job vacancy: Reporter for The Local France
View all notices
Post a new notice