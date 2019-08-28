French crew rescue 22 migrants as they try to cross to Britain

<p>A British fishing boat had alerted French officials on Tuesday afternoon after spotting the boat in distress.</p><p>The migrants were eventually brought back to Boulogne-sur-Mer in northern France and handed over to border police.</p><p>Migrants are taking ever greater risks to reach Britain from France, which has taken an uncompromising approach towards so-called economic migrants who come to Europe in search of a better life.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1566975407_000-1jn8sg.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 436px;" /><i>France's Interior Minister Christophe Castaner will discuss the issue with his UK counterpart Priti Patel on Thursday. Photo: AFP</i></p><p>Since January, some 1,450 migrants have been rescued either by British or French coastguards - more than double the number who tried to cross the busy shipping lane in the whole of 2018, according to official French figures released Monday.</p><p>France has attributed a recent spike in attempts to good summer weather, which has emboldened more migrants to make the journey.</p><p>However, such crossings remain dangerous given the heavy maritime traffic in the Channel as well as strong currents.</p><p>The body of an Iraqi migrant who tried to swim across the Channel from France to Britain on Monday was found off Belgium's coast, wearing a makeshift life jacket made of empty plastic bottles.</p><p>Officials believe the 48-year-old drowned after setting off from a beach in northern France, with currents dragging him into Belgian waters.</p><p>British interior minister Priti Patel is set to discuss the issue of illegal migration on Thursday with her French counterpart Christophe Castaner.</p>