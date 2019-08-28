France brings in new measures to crack down on violence in schools

<p>Anti-violence measures have been demanded by teachers for several months now. In October 2018, a teacher from Créteil, a suburban town near Paris, was threatened by one of her students.

Pointing what turned out to be a dummy gun at her, the high-schooler wanted her to mark him as present so he could leave school for the day without being worried of sanctions.

The video triggered strong reactions among French teachers, who took on social media and the streets to denounce the violence they experience every day. Sanctions will therefore be more immediate.</p><p><strong>Families will play a bigger role in improving students' behaviour.</strong></p><p>Upon a second exclusion in the same school year, an educational support protocol will be signed between parents and <i>l'inspection d'académie</i> - the school inspectors.</p><p>This document will mention parents' commitments to improve their child's behaviour as well as school-led support measures. A point of contact will be appointed in every department.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1566989038_000-1jn8u0-1-.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 457px;" /></p><p font-size:="" helvetica="" style="margin: 0px; padding: 0px 0px 0.75rem; box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; hyphens: none; color: rgb(76, 77, 78); font-family: "><span style="color: rgb(34, 34, 34);">Jean-Michel Blanquer previously burned his fingers on the issue. </span></p><p font-size:="" helvetica="" style="margin: 0px; padding: 0px 0px 0.75rem; box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; hyphens: none; color: rgb(76, 77, 78); font-family: "><span style="color: rgb(34, 34, 34);">The minister's plan initially intended to suspend </span><i style="color: rgb(34, 34, 34);">les allocations familiales</i><span style="color: rgb(34, 34, 34);"> - child benefit - for parents of the 1,500 highly disruptive and violent students. The minister designated parents as ''accomplices''. </span></p><p font-size:="" helvetica="" style="margin: 0px; padding: 0px 0px 0.75rem; box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; hyphens: none; color: rgb(76, 77, 78); font-family: "><strong style="color: rgb(34, 34, 34);">Students who have been excluded will automatically be placed in a special school</strong></p><p font-size:="" helvetica="" style="margin: 0px; padding: 0px 0px 0.75rem; box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; hyphens: none; color: rgb(76, 77, 78); font-family: "><span style="color: rgb(34, 34, 34);">Parents used to have a say on whether their child was sent to a </span><i style="color: rgb(34, 34, 34);">classe-relais</i><span style="color: rgb(34, 34, 34);"> - the specialist units for children who had been excluded.</span></p><p font-size:="" helvetica="" style="margin: 0px; padding: 0px 0px 0.75rem; box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; hyphens: none; color: rgb(76, 77, 78); font-family: "><span style="color: rgb(34, 34, 34);">This will be no more. If a student is permanently excluded from two schools, the president of the regional education authority can choose to sign up the student to a </span><i style="color: rgb(34, 34, 34);">classe-relais</i><span style="color: rgb(34, 34, 34);"> for six months, regardless of the parents' opinion.</span></p><p font-size:="" helvetica="" style="margin: 0px; padding: 0px 0px 0.75rem; box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; hyphens: none; color: rgb(76, 77, 78); font-family: "><strong style="color: rgb(34, 34, 34);">Police will be patrolling around schools located in sensitive areas.</strong></p><p font-size:="" helvetica="" style="margin: 0px; padding: 0px 0px 0.75rem; box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; hyphens: none; color: rgb(76, 77, 78); font-family: "><span style="color: rgb(34, 34, 34);">There was a time where the French Minister of Interior Christophe Castaner wished to station a policeman in every school of France. This idea was scrapped and instead patrols will be reinforced on the outskirts of 'sensitive' schools where there have been previous issues. </span></p><p font-size:="" helvetica="" style="margin: 0px; padding: 0px 0px 0.75rem; box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; hyphens: none; color: rgb(76, 77, 78); font-family: "><span style="color: rgb(34, 34, 34);">The new measures will come into effect when the school year starts on Monday, September 2nd.</span></p>