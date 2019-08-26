French Expression of the Day: Un quatre-heures

<p><strong>Why do I need to know <i>un quatre-heures</i>?</strong></p><p><i>Le quatre-heures</i> is quite a tradition in France, especially for children. However, you would still find French grown-ups taking <i>un quatre-heures</i> on a regular basis as well.</p><p><strong>So, what does it mean?</strong></p><p>Un <i>quatre-heures</i> is an afternoon snack kids usually have when they come home from school, ranging from an apple and a glass of juice to a full banquet of croissants and pains au chocolat. </p><p>The name simply comes from the time around which this snack is taken: around four o'clock in the afternoon. Similar to the British elevensies or three o'clocks.</p><p>Initially intended as a way for kids to wait until dinner,<a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190823/guest-blog-how-to-snack-like-a-french-person"> some adults also indulge</a> in <i>le quatre-heures</i>. Another word for this you may have already heard is <i>le goûter.</i></p><p><i>J'achète toujours un pain chocolat à Paul pour son quatre-heures</i>. - I always buy Paul a pain au chocolat for his quatre-heures.</p><p><i>Je n'ai pas pris de quatre-heures, je meurs de faim!</i> - I did not eat a <i>quatre-heures</i>, I am starving!</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1566810401_paul-hanaoka-93nv4sbjs-m-unsplash-1-.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /></p><p>But beware of the French people's love for evocative sayings. While most of the time this refers to a snack for kids, it can also be an expression of a sexual nature.</p><p>If you ever hear someone say they would like to turn someone into their quatre-heures, then you should know the discussion topic is not revolving around food anymore. </p><p><i>T'as vu le nouvel informaticien? J'en ferai bien mon quatre-heures, </i><i>si tu vois ce que je veux dire</i><i>. - </i>Have you seen the new IT guy? I would not mind a piece of that, if you know what I mean.</p><p><strong>For more French phrases, check out our <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/tag/word">word of the day</a> section.</strong></p>