Brazil's president launches attack on the looks of French 'first lady' Brigitte Macron

AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
26 August 2019
11:38 CEST+02:00

Brazil's president launches attack on the looks of French 'first lady' Brigitte Macron
Brigitte Macron, centre in red, with leaders' wives at the G7 summit. Photo: AFP
Brazil's president has been slammed for mocking the looks of France's 'first lady' Brigitte Macron.

The Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro and France's Emmanuel Macron has been in dispute over the fires raging in the Amazon, with the right wing leader claiming that Macron had a 'colonial mindset' after his calls for action on the devastating blaze in the 'lungs of the world'.

But over the weekend the attack took a personal tone when Bolsonaro criticised the looks of Emmanuel Macron's wife Brigitte.


Brazil's president Jair Bolsonaro. photo: AFP

Bolsonaro, 67, was responding to a Facebook post comparing the looks of his wife Michelle, 37, with 66-year-old Brigitte Macron when he made the disparaging comment, which was widely criticised for being sexist.

Brigitte Macron is currently hosting the partners of the world leaders gathered in Biarritz for the G7 summit, where climate change, international trade and tensions in the Middle East were on the agenda.
 
 
 
Emmanuel Macron has been vocal in saying that the international community should get involved with reforestation of the areas of the Amazon basin devastated by fire, but this would  require the approval of Amazon nations themselves.
 
Brazil's former army officer president Bolsanaro has given freer rein to industrial farmers and loggers who have made the country an agribusiness power - at a huge cost to the environment.
 
