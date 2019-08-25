France rescues 22 migrants heading for Britain

<p>"A semi-rigid vessel with 22 migrants", including a woman and a child, was found to be "in difficulty" off the coast of Dunkirk, a statement said.</p><p>The migrants were brought back to Dunkirk, it added.</p><p>On the night from Thursday to Friday, 24 migrants were rescued in the Channel.</p><p>British interior minister Priti Patel is set to discuss this issue soon with her French counterpart Christophe Castaner following a spike in migrant Channel crossings. </p><p>The crossings are particularly dangerous given the heavy maritime traffic on the Channel as well as strong currents and icy temperatures.</p><p>Britain currently has three Border Force cutters in the Channel.</p><p>Since January, the country has returned to Europe more than 65 people who arrived illegally in small boats, the interior ministry said.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190406/channel-migrant-crossings-in-sharp-decline-france">Channel migrant crossings in sharp decline: France</a></strong></p>