France rescues 22 migrants heading for Britain

"A semi-rigid vessel with 22 migrants", including a woman and a child, was found to be "in difficulty" off the coast of Dunkirk, a statement said.

The migrants were brought back to Dunkirk, it added.

On the night from Thursday to Friday, 24 migrants were rescued in the Channel.

British interior minister Priti Patel is set to discuss this issue soon with her French counterpart Christophe Castaner following a spike in migrant Channel crossings.

The crossings are particularly dangerous given the heavy maritime traffic on the Channel as well as strong currents and icy temperatures.

Britain currently has three Border Force cutters in the Channel.

Since January, the country has returned to Europe more than 65 people who arrived illegally in small boats, the interior ministry said.

READ ALSO: Channel migrant crossings in sharp decline: France