'Red lights' as over-tourism threatens Corsican nature reserve

<p>"Amazing!" exclaims Irena Snydrova, a Czech tourist visiting the UNESCO World Heritage site with her family, along with groups from Italy, Spain and France.</p><p>Their boat sidles up to the Steps of Paradise, rocks shaped into a stairway some 15 metres long, then glides on to Bad Luck Pass, a former pirates' redoubt.</p><p>The ages have sculpted the volcanic cliffs into myriad shapes that beguile the visitor, who might imagine a kissing couple here, a horse's head there, Napoleon's two-cornered hat further on...</p><p>The park, created in 1975, is an ecological dream, being a nature reserve and a protected marine zone that is listed by France's coastal protection agency and Natura 2000, in addition to its recognition by UNESCO.</p><p>It is a prime destination for the some three million people who visit Corsica each year, 75 percent of them in the summer.</p><p>The paradox is that growing numbers of tourists are drawn to Scandola's pristine waters and stunning geological vistas, endangering its fragile ecosystem.</p><p>The park, reached only by boat some 40 minutes from the tiny port of Porto,stretches over 10 square kilometres of sea, and a somewhat smaller area of land.</p><p>"The reserve is a jewel for Corsica and the Mediterranean, but several red lights are flashing," says marine biologist Charles-Francois Boudouresque, listing flora and fauna at risk, including ospreys, seagrass and fish species such as the brown meagre.</p><p>The tourist season coincides with the ospreys' mating season, notes Boudouresque, an emeritus professor at the Mediterranean Institute of Oceanography.</p><p>Because of over-tourism, ospreys' "reproductive success is zero or near zero, with either no chicks or just one chick" per year, he says.</p><p>Boudouresque, who also heads Scandola's scientific advisory council, says the osprey could become extinct in 50 years.</p><p>Since last month, at the urging of the scientific council, boats must keep a distance of at least 250 metres from ospreys' nests during the breeding season.</p><p>"It's a good start," Boudouresque says.</p><p>As for the marine park's fish species, Boudouresque says he thinks the thrumming of the tourist boats is scaring them away.</p><p>But a crew member, who gave his name only as Diego, blamed groupers for the declining population of corb. "They eat everything," he told AFP.</p><p>Tensions have arisen pitting tour boat operators and fishermen against the reserve's conservationist Jean-Marie Dominici.</p><p>Boudouresque says the seagrass "is not in the best shape," blaming the anchors dropped by the many boats -- some of them private vessels without authorised guides.</p><p>"It's bizarre for a nature reserve to see all these boats," said Pierre Gilibert, a 65-year-old doctor, who is a regular visitor. "It might be wise to allow access only to professional boats."</p><p>Many share the opinion that private boats are not sufficiently monitored or informed of ecological concerns.</p><p>"This morning we saw people climbing on the rocks and berthing their boats in narrow passageways, which is not allowed," said Gabriel Pelcot, chief mechanic on a cruise ship of the Corsican company Nave Va.</p><p>Nave Va, as well as rival Via Mare, uses hybrid vessels: they are powered by diesel up to the edge of the marine park, then switch to electric for a quieter and less polluting presence.</p><p>Pelcot notes that this green option is 30 percent more expensive, but he expects it to catch on.</p><p>"We must find a compromise between the need for tourists to enjoy this natural treasure and that of not killing the goose that laid the golden egg," Boudouresque says.</p><p>The marine biologist is optimistic that general awareness of the problems is growing.</p><p>He envisions ways to marry tourism with preservation. One example, he says, would be to focus cameras on ospreys' nests so that they can be observed without being disturbed.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190619/cat-fox-found-on-french-island-of-corsica-may-be-a-new-species">'Cat-fox' found on French island of Corsica may be a new species</a></strong></p>