Greece seeking Parthenon sculpture loan from France’s Louvre

<p>"There has been a proposal by the Greek side and it is been evaluated in a positive manner," a government source told AFP.</p><p>"The details will be worked out by the respective culture ministries. This is a temporary exchange," the official added.</p><p>State agency ANA on Friday said the issue had been discussed during talks between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris this week.</p><p>The 5th-century BC frieze depicts a scene from a mythical battle between Centaurs -- mythological creatures with the upper body of a human and the lower body and legs of a horse -- and men.</p><p>In return, Greece will loan the Louvre a collection of ancient bronze artifacts, ANA said.</p><p>According to the Louvre, the frieze was found at the foot of the Parthenon in 1788 by Louis Francois Sebastien Fauvel, a French diplomat.</p><p>Alongside Britain and Russia, France fought a decisive naval battle against Ottoman forces at Navarino in 1827 to help Greece win its independence.</p><p>A much larger collection of Parthenon Marbles is on display at the British Museum in London and Greece has long pursued a campaign for their return.</p>