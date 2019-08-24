France's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Greece seeking Parthenon sculpture loan from France’s Louvre

AFP
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
24 August 2019
12:45 CEST+02:00
louvre

Share this article

Greece seeking Parthenon sculpture loan from France’s Louvre
File photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
24 August 2019
12:45 CEST+02:00
Greece has asked France to loan a Parthenon marble frieze fragment displayed at Paris's Louvre Museum to mark its 200th independence anniversary in 2021, an official said Saturday.

"There has been a proposal by the Greek side and it is been evaluated in a positive manner," a government source told AFP.

"The details will be worked out by the respective culture ministries. This is a temporary exchange," the official added.

State agency ANA on Friday said the issue had been discussed during talks between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris this week.

The 5th-century BC frieze depicts a scene from a mythical battle between Centaurs -- mythological creatures with the upper body of a human and the lower body and legs of a horse -- and men.

In return, Greece will loan the Louvre a collection of ancient bronze artifacts, ANA said.

According to the Louvre, the frieze was found at the foot of the Parthenon in 1788 by Louis Francois Sebastien Fauvel, a French diplomat.

Alongside Britain and Russia, France fought a decisive naval battle against Ottoman forces at Navarino in 1827 to help Greece win its independence.

A much larger collection of Parthenon Marbles is on display at the British Museum in London and Greece has long pursued a campaign for their return.

READ ALSO: Paris's overcrowded Louvre to make reservations compulsory

 
louvre
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. How to snack (or not) like a French person
  2. Bare necessities: The rules for taking your clothes off in France
  3. Pet owners warned of four-month wait for travel between France and UK after Brexit
  4. Expression of the Day: filer à l'anglaise
  5. Johnson: British people in France should be 'treasured and supported' after Brexit

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

More news

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

20/08
Studette Needed In Paris
09/08
FOM after no deal Brexit
03/08
Apartment for Short / Mid Term Rent in Provence
20/07
Looking for long-term, unfurnished rental/Provence
20/07
Residential Astronomy Centre
20/07
Job vacancy: Reporter for The Local France
View all notices
Post a new notice