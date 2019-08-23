The French drunks who prove that France is embracing binge drinking

<p>The English may claim to have invented binge drinking (or <i>beuverie express</i> as the Academie français insists it is called in France) but the adventures of French drunks are many and varied, and have even inspired a Facebook group dedicated to their antics entitled Ivre il, inspired by French newspaper reports on the subject which generally begin <i>Ivre, il . . .</i> (drunk, he . . .)</p><p>You probably remember this 2013 <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20131120/englishman-wakes-up-in-paris-after-night-out-in-oldham">drunken odyssey of a young Brit</a> who started his evening in Manchester and finally woke up in a Parisian toilet. </p><p>But many French people have also overdone it on the apéro.</p><p>Back in 2013, Bordeaux inhabitants woke up to this unusual and surprising headline from the local newspaper <a href="https://www.sudouest.fr/2013/10/31/ivres-ils-volent-un-lama-et-lui-font-prendre-le-tramway-a-bordeaux-1216477-2780.php">Sud Ouest</a>: <i>Ivres, ils volent un lama et lui font prendre le tram</i> - Drunk, they steal a lama and take him on the tram.</p><p>The five drunken students had been walking by a touring circus on their way back home from the club in the early hours. They spotted caged animals and decided to take a lama called Serge for a walk. They wandered in the streets for a while and ended up hopping on the tram, accompanied by their new friend.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="fr"><p dir="ltr" lang="fr"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Serge?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Serge</a> le <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/lama?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#lama</a> dans le tramway à <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bordeaux?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bordeaux</a> ! <a href="http://t.co/fpsiJgux6E">pic.twitter.com/fpsiJgux6E</a></p>— Edouard Teulieres (@goshwriter) <a href="https://twitter.com/goshwriter/status/396696124502732800?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">2 novembre 2013</a></blockquote><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="fr"> </blockquote></div><p>The five young men finally tied the lama, unharmed, to a street lamp before running away. They were arrested a few minutes later and put in custody. The circus owner initially filed a complaint, but soon withdrew it considering the unexpected regional enthusiasm for the animal.</p><p>Serge gained an international media career from the adventure, he was invited to a football game between Bordeaux and Nantes and made many TV appearances.</p><p>This epic adventure was followed by many other French drunk champions making local headlines for their madcap drunken deeds. </p><p>Also reported by <a href="https://www.sudouest.fr/2014/11/27/dax-ivre-il-imite-un-poulet-face-a-la-police-1749926-3350.php">Sud Ouest</a>, a drunken young man dared showing off his best imitation to local authorities.</p><p><i>Ivre, il imite un poulet devant les policiers</i> - Drunk, he imitates a chicken in front of policemen.</p><p>The drunk teenager drew the policemen's attention on purpose, before cackling and imitating chicken gestures: a daredevil impersonation considering French policemen are nicknamed <i>les poulets</i> - chickens - and are usually not very fond of it.</p><p>The newspaper<a href="https://www.ouest-france.fr/bretagne/rennes-35000/rennes-ivre-la-retraitee-confond-la-voiture-de-police-avec-un-taxi-5915036"> Ouest-France</a> also offers quite a collection of such headlines.</p><p><i>Rennes: Ivre, la retraitée confond la voiture de police avec un taxi </i>- Rennes: Drunk, a retired woman mistakes a police car for a taxi.</p><p>Around 1am, policemen were patrolling the streets of Rennes on foot. When they came back to their car, a 74-year-old drunk woman had taken a place in the backseat, mistaking the vehicle for a taxi. The policemen were willing to take her home before she refused to give her address and insulted them. She was driven to the nearest hospital.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1566562593_1522316295-000-12u8pq.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 416px;" /></p><p><i>Haute-Loire: Ivre, il se trompe de logement et boit une bière en caleçon chez sa voisine</i> - Haute-Loire: Drunk, he gets the wrong house and drinks beer in his underwear at his neighbour's place.</p><p>The 30-year-old man was sitting on the couch in his underwear, a beer in his hand, when the woman who occupied the house found him on a Sunday morning. When the police arrived, the man claimed he lived there.</p><p>As reported by <a href="https://www.lamontagne.fr/espaly-saint-marcel-43000/actualites/haute-loire-ivre-il-se-trompe-de-logement-et-boit-une-biere-en-calecon-chez-sa-voisine_12502728/#refresh">La Montagne</a>, the man was so drunk he did not realise he mistook his neighbour's house for his, three doors down. He humbly apologised as soon as he came round.