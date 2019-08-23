French Word of the Day: Croûton

<p><strong>Why do I need to know croûton?</strong></p><p>Croûton has three meanings in the French language, and one of them is not related to bread at all.</p><p><strong>So, what does it mean?</strong></p><p>As in English, a <i>croûton </i>is a small piece of rebaked bread that you can add to a salad or a soup. </p><p><i>Peux-tu préparer les croûtons pour le dîner, s'il te plaît? </i>- Can you prepare some croutons for dinner, please?</p><p>But <i>croûton</i> is also used to talk about both ends of a baguette. In the two cases, the word derives from the word <i>croûte - crust - </i>and describes hard pieces of bread. The word <i>quignon</i> is also quite widespread in the South of France, but people will understand you no matter which word you choose. </p><p><i>Il mange toujours le croûton sur le chemin du retour de la boulangerie</i>. - He always eats the crouton on his way back from the bakery.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1566567749_jonathan-farber-sk0cmang468-unsplash-1-.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /></p><p><i>Unsplash/ Jonathan Farber</i></p><p><strong>Why should I be careful?</strong></p><p>When associated to the adjective <i>vieux </i>however, the word becomes quite pejorative. <i>Vieux</i> <i>croûton</i> does not only mean that the croutons you baked have been lying around for too long.</p><p>This expression is mainly used to describe old men who have an outdated vision of life and society, dinosaurs basically. </p><p><i>Elle est amie avec ce vieux croûton?</i> - She is friend with this old codger? </p><p>There are absolutely no version of this expression applying to women - as much as you would love to, you cannot call an old lady <i>vieille</i> <i>croûton. </i></p><p>While this is 99 percent of the time aimed at old people, the expression also applies to anyone a bit too conservative for your taste.</p>