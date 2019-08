Speaking at a joint press conference with French president Emmanuel Macron in Paris, the British Prime Minister said: "London remains one of the biggest concentrations of French citizens on earth and long may it so remain.

"And I know of course, Monsieur le President, you will want to treasure and support the hundreds of thousands of British citizens here in France."

Macron responded to his comment with a smile and a nod.

There were no further details forthcoming on the status of UK citizens in the EU, or EU citizens living in the UK.

An upbeat Johnson said that he still wanted Britain to leave the EU with a deal, but reiterated that Brexit would be happening on October 31st, "deal or no deal".

He added that he sees "readily available solutions" for the Irish border, but a stern-faced Macron reiterated that the backstop was in place to balance the deamnds of peace and stability in Ireland and the integrity of the European market.

"We need to try to have a useful month," Macron said alongside British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, adding it was possible to "find something intelligent" in the next 30 days.

But he added that such a solution should not be "far from the fundamentals" that have already been negotiated.

The two gave a brief joint press conference before a working lunch at the Elysées Palace.

They will be among the world leaders gathering in Biarritz on Saturday for the G7 conference.